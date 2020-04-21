Sustainable carpet tiles influenced by regenerative design

Living Systems from Shaw Contract, designer of commercial flooring solutions and surfaces, is a line of Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Silver 9″ x 36″ carpet tiles. Regenerative design influences this 100% solution dyed system-led collection with organic and textural aesthetics.

“The Living Systems collection was designed utilizing the principles of regenerative design,” said Andrew Jackson, Marketing Director of EMEA. “Living Systems impacts human and natural resources by integrating the total system rather than focus on any specific component.”

With biophilic references that evoke a sense of calm, Living Systems is a solution for healing spaces. This soft surface flooring collection looks to reduce stress through the use of patterns, textures, and colors found in the natural ecosystem, creating a visual that promotes well-being.

Living Systems is designed to create subtle shifts in color gradation and build pattern scale across the floor. The system’s integral patterns and colors can be combined and recombined, giving a variety of choices to create aesthetic cohesion throughout the built environment.

The collection features seven styles in three different core patterns and two Quick Ship styles.

Observe, Respond, and Transform offer a full range of neutrals, while Observe Color, Respond Color, and Transform Color interject a spectrum of vivid colors into the three core patterns of the collection. Endless, a saturated near solid, integrates the collection’s palette seamlessly. Boundless and Source, both small-scale Quick Ship patterns, complement the entire Living Systems collection and its coordinating colorpoint styles.

Living Systems can be installed in ashlar, monolithic, brick, stagger, and herringbone formats. The modular format opens opportunities to merge patterns and color gradations, which can be used for zoning and defining the functionality of each space. From heads-down, quiet settings to communal areas, the of visual cues of Living Systems serve as beneficial means of communication.

Living Systems provides a non-slip surface and features enhanced acoustic properties helping to serve as a solution to the strain of unwanted noise in healthcare spaces and beyond.

With its EcoWorx® backing, Shaw Contract can reclaim and recycle the product at the end of its useful life. EcoWorx tile is a 100% PVC-free carpet tile backing which received the Presidential Green Chemistry Award by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its environmental performance benefits. This durable and sustainable flooring provides five times greater tensile strength, eight times greater tear strength, and two times greater delamination strength than traditional PVC backing. Products with EcoWorx backing carry a lifetime warranty.