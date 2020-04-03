Spacewell Boosts MCS IWMS in 2020 with MCS 20 and MCS ONE

Spacewell, a provider of building management software that is part of the listed Nemetschek Group, announced a major Q4 2020 upgrade of its MCS Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS). The 2020 update—featuring a unified user interface design and cohesive user experience across devices—empowers organizations to leverage the opportunities of agile workplaces and helps them smarten up facility services and building management.

Coming in Q4, MCS will be available in two flavors: MCS 20 and MCS ONE.

MCS 20 is the next big update to the current MCS 18 version. MCS 20 will help people be more productive, with a personal and intuitive experience that works across all their devices. It is a next-generation IWMS designed to empower its users to do their best work, and to interact closely with the building, its occupants, and the services provided. MCS 20 is available as on-premise or cloud-hosted software.

MCS ONE is Spacewell’s cloud-based version of MCS 20, delivered in a SaaS model. All clients using MCS ONE will share the same environment and functionality, with frequent, incremental updates happening automatically for all clients at the same time. MCS ONE will provide the same functionality as MCS 20 at the date of launch.

“With the 2020 MCS release, Spacewell continues to raise the bar for IWMS platforms,” said Eric Van Bael, CEO at Spacewell. “By embedding BIM data into IWMS and connecting with the IoT to collect data about operations and building utilization, MCS 20 extends the value of BIM beyond design and construction and opens the way to create digital twins that help owners and project teams leverage intelligence throughout the building life cycle.”

Some of the most prominent features of the new release include:

Integration of life cycle BIM and smart FM: the new release enables users to leverage OpenBIM data and geometry within the IWMS solution to optimize building operations and facility management.

New BI engine that comes preloaded with dynamic, best-practice dashboards

Work Manager, the mobile app, gets an updated and unified look and feel across devices

Smart working for facilities staff with the Work Assistant app, providing clear, highly visual instructions on color-coded floor plans for cleaning, IT, small repairs, or catering. It lets mobile workers generate in-field work orders and connects with the IoT to trigger the right services at the right time based on real-time data from ongoing events

One single desktop app, combining the best of all modules

Intuitive ribbon navigation providing quick, personalized access to frequently used functionality

Outlook add-in synced across devices when booking rooms on various apps and scheduling meetings in Outlook

Enhanced operations based on (near) real-time sensor data analytics, including scenarios such as comfort monitoring, room utilization, and parking space availability

Space management for agile workplaces

Drill-down functionality and enhanced insights to optimize space and comfort

A Personal Assistant mobile app for tickets, services, and reservations

Smart displays to enrich people’s experiences at work: the same app is used in different settings, e.g., meeting room touchscreens and large-screen kiosks for high-traffic areas. These touchpoints facilitate wayfinding and make it easy for building occupants to find and book free spaces, locate co-workers, and book support tickets

Designed to be easily configurable, Spacewell IWMS software provides best practices and rapid time-to-value, making it a solution for large and medium-sized enterprises, public sector organizations, and facility and real estate services providers. The software also connects with the IoT to enable activity-based service delivery, drawing on real-time data about how spaces and services are being used.

“In the 2019 Product Benchmark on Space and Workplace Management Software, Verdantix finds that Spacewell offers strong functionality across space management, workplace services delivery, and wellbeing analytics,” said Ibrahim Yate, Industry Analyst at Verdantix. “In particular, Spacewell offers comprehensive analytics for insight into space utilization as well as occupant comfort trends, can minimize touchpoints with customers’ existing IT infrastructure to speed up deployments, and supports the facilitation of agile working environments.”