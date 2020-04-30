sanitization services help protect against Covid-19 and other contaminants

Tangram, a curator of commercial interior environments and workspaces, has announced the creation of a new service offering called Tangram Workplace Sanitization. The sanitization services provide rapid response for facility disinfection and sanitization in addition to ongoing maintenance programs on a quarterly or annual basis.

“Germs and bacteria cover virtually every surface in any given environment. Now that we’re experiencing COVID-19 community transmission in North America, we believe it is prudent to take immediate precautionary measures to protect employees and others,” said Tangram President and CEO Joe Lozowski. “Disease outbreak is an extremely serious situation, and Tangram Workplace Sanitization is here to help simplify the solution through preparedness as well as continual prevention to support long-term health and wellness as we recover from this crisis.”

The Tangram Workplace Sanitization service provides:

Sanitization measures to help protect against Coronavirus and other indoor airborne contaminants

Full-service biohazard decontamination

Rapid emergency response

CDC-recommended, hospital-grade products

Certified team for disaster relief for the City of Los Angeles

Affordable pricing plans

Professional disinfection crews are fully equipped to handle jobs of every magnitude following the protocols set forth by the CDC, with a commitment to providing rapid emergency response 24/7 throughout the United States. The program offers a full-service approach to biohazard decontamination that fully complies with local, national, and international regulations. While tough on germs, the disinfectants used are gentle and safe for employees.

Tangram Workplace Sanitization services are available in three levels to address each site’s unique challenges, exposure scenarios, and operational complexities with minimal impact on occupants and operations:

Level One

Electrostatic fogging application with hospital-grade oxide (EPA approved)

Level Two

Level one disinfection

Damp wipe of high-contact-touch surfaces

Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) meter testing; disinfection and deep-clean decontamination performed by EHS-certified biohazard cleanup technicians

Level Three

Level one, level two, and three-stage decontamination chamber

Full biohazard personal protection equipment (PPE)