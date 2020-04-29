UG2 ReNew Program Addresses Transition To Post-COVID-19 World

UG2 has launched UG2 ReNew(SM), a comprehensive program for mitigating the risk of infection from COVID-19 and other viruses as people return to work, school, retail, and entertainment facilities. UG2 ReNew details recommended standard operating procedures, communications strategies, and technology enhancements for ensuring safe and healthy environments, as well as peace of mind, for UG2 customers and employees.

“UG2’s mission has always been to deliver pristine and healthy environments with a five-star level of customer service. Never has this been more crucial than it is today,” said Louis J. Lanzillo Jr., CEO at UG2. “As the world moves into COVID-19 recovery and buildings become reoccupied, people will be concerned about risks to their health and the well-being of those around them. They will expect elevated levels of facility services that set the standard for the future. UG2 ReNew provides the guidance and services needed to protect occupants from exposure, ease their fears, and help facilities navigate, adapt to, and thrive in the new normal.”

UG2 ReNew takes a methodical and comprehensive approach to defining service delivery in this new era. It provides a best practices roadmap for reopening and operating facilities as they become more and more occupied over time. UG2 ReNew consists of two programs, Cleaning4Health(SM) and Engineering4Health(SM), which are tailored to the unique needs of each client.

Cleaning4Health: New protocols for cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting all high-touch surfaces in areas throughout a facility, from those used by individuals and small gatherings to large groups and the general public.

Engineering4Health: New Operations and Maintenance protocols for environment management that help prevent the spread of infectious disease through HVAC and refrigeration systems, such as filtration, air exchange, air stream disinfection, and use of ultraviolet germicidal irradiation.

Each of the above programs includes three phases: ReTurn, RePopulate, and ReCalibrate, implementing operational changes, technology enhancements, communications strategies for behavior protocols, and guidance for appropriate engineering or janitorial services and staffing levels. Equally important, they detail how UG2 holds its teams accountable for executing superior services that enable a pristine and healthy environment for all.

