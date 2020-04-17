Victaulic Connects With Community Through Laptop Donation

At a time when we have been called to maintain social distancing, Victaulic is aiming to bring people closer than ever — using technology. After learning many youth and families have been isolated in apartments without any communication devices, Victaulic donated 22 refurbished laptops to Valley Youth House (VYH) on April 6, 2020, helping individuals maintain connections to their family, friends, and schools. Based in Easton, PA, the company is the world’s leading producer of mechanical pipe joining solutions.

“I picked up the laptops and started to distribute them to our youth and families in need,” commented Christina Schoemaker, senior vice president, Valley Youth House. “At a time when there is so much uncertainty, fear, and anxiety, it is especially important to remain connected and to maintain good mental health. These laptops are literally life changing. We are so grateful for all Victaulic has done and continues to do to support young people and their families served by Valley Youth House.”

Since 2015, Victaulic has provided 138 laptops (valued at $17,250) to VYH, many of which are shared with The Synergy Project, a street outreach program designed to help runaway, homeless, nomadic and street youth, age 21 and under, in Bucks County, Philadelphia, Allentown, and Dauphin County in Pennsylvania.

“Victaulic aims to be a good neighbor in every community where we live and work,” commented Megan Longenderfer, the company’s manager of corporate communications. “We are especially proud to partner with Valley Youth House to donate the gift of technology, communication and connection; as it is so vital during this time.”

The company put out a special thanks to George Vongas, IT manage, end-user computing, at Victaulic for cleaning, refurbishing, and making the laptops usable for VYH recipients.