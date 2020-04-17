Ice Air earned AHRI certification for their VRF products

Ice Air, the developer and manufacturer of a wide variety of HVAC units and a partner of the AHRI (Air-Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration Institute) Certification Program, recently earned AHRI certification for their Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) products. As an AHRI partner, Ice Air tested and certified its VRF products to the highest industry performance standards and they will carry the AHRI certified label.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with AHRI and are proud of our engineering team for their commitment to providing excellence in our product portfolio,” says Mo Siegel, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ice Air. “Certified products are critical when developing building performance and energy-efficiency strategies. And the AHRI certification is the trusted mark of performance assurance.”

AHRI Certification Programs are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) and Comite Francais d’accreditation (COFRAC) to ISO/IEC Standard 17065 as a Type 4 certification system. The AHRI accreditation covers Ice Air’s VRFs, including Hi Rise units, in-wall units, and ceiling units. These products are designed to deliver high-performance heating and cooling with exceptional efficiency in a variety of applications like schools, office buildings, health care and rehabilitation facilities, condominiums and retirement facilities, and more.

“We are committed to producing technological advancements within the HVAC industry,” says Ric Nadel, Ice Air’s Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “Now our customers have third-party assurance that our variable refrigerant frequency units will deliver the capabilities they expect.”

Rigorous testing and a meticulous examination of certification data verified Ice Air’s line of VRFs comply with performance expectations backed by AHRI standards. The certification reinforces consumer confidence that its entire line of VRFs has met the highest specification and performs with precision and consistency.

Ice Air VRF Units are offered in a variety of configurations in a range of capacities to meet most design requirements. They deliver climate control using sensor technology to maintain precise room-to-room temperatures while reducing noise and offering energy efficiency and installation flexibility. One of the major benefits of Ice Air’s VRF system is that it is comprised of smaller air handlers that are individually controlling the amount of refrigerant flowing to each unit. The flow of refrigerant in the Ice Air VRF systems can be varied according to the cooling and heating needs of specific spaces.

The AHRI certification establishes Ice Air’s VRF portfolio as performance standard compliant, and the products will be included in the AHRI certified directory. The directory is widely regarded as an authoritative source of specification and performance ratings for manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, contractors, utilities, architects, engineers, and consumers.

The AHRI Product Performance Certification Program is a voluntary program, administered and governed by AHRI, which ensures that various types of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and water heating products perform according to manufacturers’ published claims. Products that are certified through the AHRI Product Performance Certification Program are continuously tested, at the direction of AHRI, by an independent third-party laboratory, contracted by AHRI, to determine the product’s ability to conform to one or more product rating standards or specifications.