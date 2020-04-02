Werner expands fall protection safety product portfolio

Werner, manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, announced the expansion of their comprehensive fall protection portfolio. Designed for professional contractors, these fall protection safety products include upgraded anchors and drop safety equipment that will improve workflow, keep job sites OSHA-compliant, and enhance overall workplace safety.

“Fall Protection safety doesn’t end with a great personal harness; that’s only the start,” said Eric Miller, director of product management at Werner. “Werner anchors are foundational for professionals who work at height, plus our expanding lineup of drop safety equipment keeps tools safely at hand. Fall protection is a mission that extends well beyond harnesses and lanyards.”

Create secure fall protection systems with anchorage connectors

A well-designed fall protection system is only as strong as its connection to the physical structure itself. The two new anchorage connectors from Werner—the Bull Ring Anchorage Connector and D-Ring Anchorage Connector—add more options for working on both wood and metal structures. Both are reusable; rated with a minimum breaking strength of 5,000 pounds; and meet ANSI Z359.18 and OSHA Standards.

The A216400 Bull Ring Anchorage Connector is designed for attachment to wood structures with a minimum thickness of 3″. Made with zinc plated steel, this fall protection anchor installs with three ¼” x 3″ zinc-plated steel hex head lag screws or six 16D 3″ 8-gauge spiral nails. Meets ANSI Z359.18 and OSHA Standards.

The A330000 D-Ring Anchorage Connector is designed to be attached to metal structures with a minimum thickness of ¼”. Made with alloy and stainless steel, this fall protection anchor installs with a Grade 5 or stronger ⅝” 11 steel hex head bolt and nut.

Protect your tools, property and workers below

A tool dropped from height is, at best, an inconvenience and, at worst, a costly or even deadly accident.

Werner’s new drop safety products help to keep a worker’s most commonly used tools safely tethered to them, preventing drops and enhancing productivity.

The M440002 Tape Measure Jacket is designed to fit and attach to most commonly used tape measures and built to last with no hook and loop closure to get dirty or degrade.

The M440003 Drill Jacket attaches to most commonly used power drills and is designed to be used with Werner’s five pound tool tether.

The M440001 Smartphone Jacket is an accessory that keeps smartphones safe and functional. It includes a one pound rated retractable tool tether. Fitting smartphones with dimensions up to 3.8″ x 7.1″, Werner’s Smartphone Jacket has a clear, touchscreen-compatible front cover that is perforated for sound and a clear rear cover that allows for camera operation.