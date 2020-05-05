Workspace Health & Safety software modules help companies reopen

Across the globe, organizations are preparing to get back up and running in a new normal where COVID-19 is a persistent threat. AlertEnterprise announced the launch of Workforce Access Governance Health & Safety and Workspace Intelligence Health & Safety software modules to help organizations automate and proactively enforce policies for workforce re-entry, workspace social distancing, infection response, and maintaining business continuity.

The new Workforce Health and Safety Access Governance module helps organizations safely bring their employees and visitors back to facilities in a frictionless, controlled, and secure way by automating and enforcing COVID-19 related policies and procedures. It can help facilities manage the workspace access of high-risk individual(s); enforce health and safety policies around workforce access; and offer self-service capabilities for employees, non-employees, and visitors, including policy driven self-assessment access requests and entry/re-entry.

The Workspace Health & Safety Intelligence module provides intelligence and analytics to help track confirmed and potentially exposed employees and ensure a safe workplace. It supports return-to-work strategies by delivering the data and actionable insights needed to deploy and maintain plans for social distancing in the workplace; enable proactive policy enforcement of company infection plans should an employee develop COVID-19 symptoms or test positive; and full audit trail and reporting.

“This is the new normal, where enterprises must fundamentally reassess how they manage workspace access and the ongoing health and well-being of their workforce and customers in a world with COVID-19,” said Jasvir Gill, Founder and CEO of AlertEnterprise. “We are committed to helping organizations meet the highest levels of health and safety standards. And as business reopens, we’re putting technology to work to help companies defend their workforces by leveling-up COVID-19 prevention, detection, and mitigation in the workplace.”

Powered by the AlertEnterprise security convergence platform, the two Health & Safety software modules integrate with HR, IT, and physical security, delivering role-based access governance and actionable insights to help protect the workforce while on the job.