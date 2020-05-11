Apps And APIs: Transforming The World Of Facilities Management

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Time: 2 pm EST

Today, powerful technology tools are available both on cloud and mobile devices — creating new business models, removing barriers to connectivity, and streamlining information flow to deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

Now, imagine the impact Apps and APIs will have in the facilities space in the next decade, changing life dramatically for facilities professionals.

Register for this free webinar and learn how this current technology can transform facilities information, driving unprecedented efficiency and productivity in the facilities management space.

You’ll learn:

Why facilities information is referred to as “fugitive information” and why this must change

How current technology can transform facilities information

Why the “consumerization” of facilities information is essential

The impact of Apps and APIs on information sharing

Why delivering complex and voluminous building information through apps is a game changer

A certificate of attendance will be provided for continuing education credits.

Can’t make the live webinar?

Register and receive a link to the on-demand recording that you can watch at your convenience.

Want to read more from ARC Facilities?

Check out all the latest news and product information from ARC Facilities related to technology and facility management.