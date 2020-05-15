infection prevention program to ensure healthy and safe work environment

BRAVO! Group Services, one of the largest, privately held facility solutions companies in the country, has created a comprehensive cleaning program to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other contagions in the workplace. This infection prevention program, called REFINE, is available to customers who are developing their workplace re-entry programs and want to ensure a healthy and safe environment for their employees. BRAVO! has been highly responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its disinfection response teams to over 600 facilities across 11 states.

“The definition of ‘refine” is to bring to a finer state or form by purifying. And that is the essential deliverable of this specialized program…a purified, infection-free environment for our customers,” stated Frank S. Wardzinski, BRAVO! Chief Operating Officer. “Our REFINE program is an active response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. We have enhanced our current standards and methods to ensure your facility is not only visibly clean but also aseptic for all occupants. This is a multi-step program, and we encourage facility and property managers to reach out to us to learn more about how we can customize REFINE to provide an ongoing disinfection plan for their properties and sites.”

BRAVO!’s REFINE program brings a heightened focus on cleaning and disinfection, while maintaining compliance with the latest CDC regulations, standard operating procedures, and best practices, including the following:

Comprehensive training for all front-line workers in the proper use of PPE, disinfection chemicals, and safety protocols. This training is led by members of BRAVO!’s specialized disinfecting team that have completed the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s Forensic Restoration program, certifying staff in prevention, response, infection, and contamination control measures to known or potential infectious disease outbreak situations.

Switching from traditional cleaning products to more effective EPA-registered disinfectants that help eradicate the spread of pathogens.

Upgrading its cross-contamination prevention system specifically for high touch surface areas.

Providing assistance with ongoing site risk assessments for occupancy. These assessments may require a modification to the current contract and scope of work to accommodate determined risk levels.

Delivering a multi-level program that provides a range of services from pre-opening comprehensive disinfection to emergency response for suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Proper inventory management for cleaning supplies and PPE to ensure ongoing restocking and prevent disruption of service.

“We genuinely understand infection prevention procedures,” Wardzinski continued. “We have over 23 years of experience in the cleaning services industry, including expertise providing EVS services to many of the nation’s largest healthcare organizations. With this kind of knowhow, we know exactly what to do for optimal disinfection in the workplace.”