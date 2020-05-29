Cleaning Tax Credit For Businesses Introduced In U.S. House Of Representatives

On April 15, 2020, ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, launched its Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit advocacy campaign. The focus of the campaign has been the Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit — a refundable tax credit to incentivize businesses to properly clean and disinfect their facilities, as well as to help prevent further infections.

ISSA asserts that having a combination of properly trained and certified cleaning personnel and products is critical in helping to prevent the further spread of this virus as facilities across the United States reopen. The Clean Start tax credit is aimed at helping businesses ensure they provide a safe and sanitary environment for their workers and customers by providing a tax credit for businesses to train their existing staff on proper disinfection techniques, hire a certified professional cleaning company, and/or buy necessary cleaning products and equipment.

When the Clean Start advocacy campaign began, John Nothdurft, ISSA director of government affairs, said: “We thank our members and our partners in the business community for their strong support thus far for this campaign and for all they’re doing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Please take 60 seconds to contact your congressional delegation, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to request their support for the Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit as part of the next federal stimulus bill and encourage your customers, employees, and vendors to do so as well.”

Bipartisan Introduction Of Cleaning Tax Credit

Today, May 29, ISSA announced that the Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit Act has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Darin LaHood (R-IL) and Stephanie Murphy (D-FL). This legislation would provide a tax credit to businesses helping ensure they are properly cleaned and disinfected as stay-at-home restrictions are lifted and helping prevent further infections.

The Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit Act would create a US$25,000 tax credit per location capped at $250,000 per business entity helping businesses defray the unforeseen and increased cleaning costs associated with fighting the coronavirus. The credit would be temporary and could be used to help offset the costs of professional cleaning services, purchasing cleaning products, and sanitary-related equipment, as well as training workers on proper cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Qualified expenses would also include personal protective equipment (PPE), which are critical to protecting employees and the public.

“COVID-19 is impacting every American,” said Representative LaHood. “As stay-at-home orders begin to ease, businesses and workers are prepared to take unprecedented measures to get their livelihoods back on track. Getting folks back to work is essential to reinvigorating our economy, but it is critical that we ensure the safety of workers and customers to prevent additional outbreaks. This bipartisan legislation will ensure that businesses can take extra precautions during this uncertain time and keep our communities safe.”

”As our economy begins to gradually re-open, responsible business owners will want to do everything possible to safeguard their workers and customers from COVID-19,” said Representative Murphy. “I am proud to join Congressman LaHood in proposing a temporary tax credit to help businesses afford cleaning services and supplies, which will protect public health and spur economic activity.”

“We thank Representatives LaHood and Murphy for their strong support of this commonsense legislation to help provide a safe and sanitary environment for workers and customers,” said John H. Barrett, ISSA Executive Director. “ISSA looks forward to continuing to work with members of the House and Senate to pass a bipartisan stimulus package that includes the Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit to give Americans the confidence and peace of mind to safely get back to work and revitalize our economy.”

“Making people feel comfortable going places is the best way for the economy to get back to something that resembles normal, investing in cleaning and disinfection is the best way to make people feel comfortable,” said Paul Senecal, CBSE, managing partner of United Services of America/AffinEco LLC, an ISSA-member company based in Illinois. “This tax credit will encourage more business to invest in cleaning and disinfection.”

“Businesses are looking for help and support to reopen. Their employees and customers want assurances that their facility is safe,” said Matt Vonachen, CEO of Vonachen Group, a building service contractor located in Peoria, IL. “Offering this tax credit will encourage American business to have their buildings prepared and will allow people re-entry into a safe environment. I commend Congressmen LaHood and Murphy to for helping businesses and taking on this initiative.”

For questions regarding the Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit and ISSA advocacy, visit the ISSA website Advocacy Action Center page.

The text of the introduced legislation can be found here.

Want more news about COVID-19 and its impact on facilities management?

Click here to read more news related to the coronavirus pandemic and facility management.