"Connected Lighting: Present & Future" Free Webinar

If you want to get a basic understanding of what a modern connected lighting system is like, you don’t want to miss this free webinar on Wednesday, May 6.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2020/05/connected-lighting-present-future-free-webinar/
If you want to get a basic understanding of what a modern connected lighting system is like, you don’t want to miss this free webinar on Wednesday, May 6.
Read The Facility Executive Coronavirus Mission Statement
05/5/2020
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Don’t Miss Our “Connected Lighting: Present & Future” Webinar

If you want to get a basic understanding of what a modern connected lighting system is like, you don’t want to miss this free webinar on Wednesday, May 6.

"Connected Lighting: Present & Future" Free Webinar

connected lighting

 Webinar: Connected Lighting: Present & Future
 Date/Time: Wednesday, May 6, 2020 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT 
 Presented by: Signify 

The lighting industry is undergoing rapid transformation because of the numerous advancements in LED, especially in lighting control technologies. Regulatory requirements and technology standards have also evolved to better accommodate these changes.

In terms of connected lighting, it has become more acceptable, affordable, and powerful. If you want to get a basic understanding of what a modern connected lighting system is like, its benefits, different approaches, key industry/technology standards, and common use cases, this is the webinar you don’t want to miss.

Register for this free webinar and you’ll learn:

  • The definition of connected lighting
  • Key elements of a modern connected lighting system
  • Technology implementations
  • Regulatory requirements & technology standards
  • Common use cases
  • A peek into the future

A certificate of attendance will be provided for continuing education credits.

REGISTER NOW!

Can’t make the live webinar?
Register and you’ll receive an on-demand recording once the webinar ends.

Connected Lighting webinarWant to read more about facility management and lighting?

Check out all the latest facility management news related to Energy Management & Lighting.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
439FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES
health & safety software

AlertEnterprise Health & Safety Software Modules

health kiosk

MPS Launches Sentry Health Kiosk To Reduce COVID-19 Spread

COVID-19 Prevention

Workplace COVID-19 Prevention Poster Now Available In 13 Languages