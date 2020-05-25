COVID-19: Disinfect Your Buildings According To CDC and EPA Guidelines

Content Sponsored By:

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely reshaped the way people think about the cleanliness of the facilities they frequent. Not only are they expecting that buildings have been disinfected according to industry guidelines, they also need assurance that proper cleaning processes were followed.

Current circumstances have forced many organizations to strategize how to prepare a safer return to “business as usual” following quarantine procedures. Organizations are also seeking ways to rebuild community trust, relieve occupant anxiety, and ensure that spaces have been cleaned and disinfected according to recommended government standards.

At AkitaBox, we’ve been hard at work creating a solution that will impact our community and make these difficult times easier. ​Here’s why a cleaning route management platform is the easiest, most effective way​ to drive cleanliness in your buildings and enable a safer return to work.

Our Mission Behind AkitaBox DeepClean Assurance

The safety and well-being of our customers is (and always will be) a top priority for us here at AkitaBox, especially as we navigate the obstacles of the coronavirus outbreak. A cleaning route management platform has the power to ​safeguard occupant health and ensure a safer return to work​ following quarantine protocols.

“AkitaBox DeepClean Assurance gives peace of mind to building owners, staff, customers and the community as they’ll know that buildings have been cleaned in accordance with strict CDC and EPA guidelines. The key for a safer return to our buildings is to have a simple, visual indicator that allows us to instantly understand that the buildings we are entering have been cleaned and disinfected properly. The peace of mind generated by this tool is priceless as we all return to the buildings in which we work, live and play.”

Matt Miszewski​, Chief Executive Officer, ​AkitaBox

What Is AkitaBox DeepClean Assurance?

AkitaBox DeepClean Assurance is a cloud-based software that assists custodial teams in following proper cleaning protocols and promoting transparency with stakeholders. It is driven by disinfection guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The final result is a ​shareable assurance certificate​ that identifies building units that have been cleaned and disinfected according to both CDC and EPA guidelines.

How To Use Software To Standardize Cleaning Routines

Within the software, your custodial teams can leverage location-based room pins on a building’s digital floor plans to ​ access cleaning routes ​, as well as ​customized checklists​ that identify areas, objects, and items that must be cleaned and disinfected.

​, as well as ​customized checklists​ that identify areas, objects, and items that must be cleaned and disinfected. Each room assignment features a ​ customized list of EPA-approved cleaning products ​ that your teams must use to qualify the room as properly cleaned and disinfected.

​ that your teams must use to qualify the room as properly cleaned and disinfected. The ​shareable assurance certificate ​ensures that EPA-approved products have been used to successfully eliminate COVID-19 and other contaminants. The certificate can be printed or digitally displayed for occupants to view, helping to eliminate anxiety around returning to work.

Preparing A Safer Return For Employees And Occupants

Your organization can leverage a cleaning route management platform like AkitaBox DeepClean Assurance to achieve the following goals:

Provide assurance to stakeholders as they re-enter buildings. ​AkitaBox DeepClean Assurance provides greater cleaning transparency, offering a shareable assurance certificate to display in print or online to put your occupants’ and tenants’ minds at ease. Promote a smoother transition of “back to business” following quarantine initiatives. ​Help your custodial cleans complete and log cleaning activities with ease while also reducing occupant panic and anxiety associated with the spread of infectious diseases and pathogens. Implement standardized cleaning processes driven by CDC and EPA standards across their buildings​. Leverage ​AkitaBox DeepClean Assurance​ as a single source of truth for completing and logging cleaning activities that are backed by recommended government standards. Limit the spread of infectious disease to maintain business operations now and in the future. Give software users instant access to cleaning-related work orders and checklists from the field via a visual-based tool that ensures that correct cleaning products are used to eliminate COVID-19, cold viruses, influenza, norovirus, MRSA and other contaminants. Utilize workflows and checklists driven by CDC and EPA guidelines.​ Provide occupants with a greater sense of safety, while also providing clear instructions to custodial teams on disinfection protocols to follow per the CDC and EPA.

Interested in learning more from AkitaBox?

Click here to read more facility management-related articles from AkitaBox.