Door Operators: Upgrade Your Doors To Open Hands-Free

Hospitals, schools, office buildings, even the local coffee shop are going to great lengths to keep commonly touched surfaces clean, with many now offering hand sanitizer and wipes, all in an effort to reduce the transmission of germs. Even today’s bathrooms sport the best examples of marvelous inventions made to reduce touchpoints, from auto-flushing toilets to no-touch soap, water and towel dispensers.

Yet, the most obvious touchpoint throughout facilities that ALL occupants must use are the doors that secure spaces, keep heat and cooled air in, and distracting noise out. From entrance to exit, most facilities still require their users to manually open and close doors with their hands – countless times per day.

An easy solution exists for upgrading all types of existing swing doors to open and close without the slightest touch.

The Solution Is Easy

A Norton low energy door operator is the central player that enables a variety of swing doors to open hands-free, working in combination with your choice of:

wave-to-open switch (shown in photo)

RF device

remote control fob

Norton door operators can work alone or in concert with fire alarm, access control and other building automation systems. When automated lock control is needed, Norton door operators pair easily with electric strikes from HES or Adams Rite too.

Applications

Ideal upgrade for all types of swing doors:

Wood

Metal

Storefront Aluminum

Glass

Single & Double Doors

Remote Door Control

In addition to reducing the spread of germs, make it easy for those who oversee certain building spaces to control who enters and leaves. Combining a low energy operator with a remote control fob enables those in-charge to open doors with the push of a button. A great upgrade option for executives too!

Ideal for:

Reception Area

Executive Office

Conference Rooms

Nurses Station

Security Desk

Visit NortonDoorControls.com/touchless for more information on easy touch-free door opening solutions and to speak with a touchless door solutions expert.

