Door Operators: Upgrade Your Doors To Open Hands-Free

From entrance to exit, and everywhere in-between, doors are one of the most touched surfaces throughout your building. Learn easy methods for upgrading doors to open without the slightest touch – reducing germ transmission.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2020/05/door-operators-upgrade-your-doors-to-open-hands-free/
From entrance to exit, and everywhere in-between, doors are one of the most touched surfaces throughout your building. Learn easy methods for upgrading doors to open without the slightest touch – reducing germ transmission.
Read The Facility Executive Coronavirus Mission Statement
05/18/2020
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Upgrade Your Doors To Open Hands-Free

From entrance to exit, and everywhere in-between, doors are one of the most touched surfaces throughout your building. Learn easy methods for upgrading doors to open without the slightest touch – reducing germ transmission.

Door Operators: Upgrade Your Doors To Open Hands-Free

Content Sponsored By:

Doors Norton Assay Abloy

Hospitals, schools, office buildings, even the local coffee shop are going to great lengths to keep commonly touched surfaces clean, with many now offering hand sanitizer and wipes, all in an effort to reduce the transmission of germs. Even today’s bathrooms sport the best examples of marvelous inventions made to reduce touchpoints, from auto-flushing toilets to no-touch soap, water and towel dispensers.Door operators Norton Assay Abloy

Yet, the most obvious touchpoint throughout facilities that ALL occupants must use are the doors that secure spaces, keep heat and cooled air in, and distracting noise out. From entrance to exit, most facilities still require their users to manually open and close doors with their hands – countless times per day.

An easy solution exists for upgrading all types of existing swing doors to open and close without the slightest touch.

The Solution Is Easy

A Norton low energy door operator is the central player that enables a variety of swing doors to open hands-free, working in combination with your choice of:

  • wave-to-open switch (shown in photo)
  • RF device
  • remote control fob

Norton door operators can work alone or in concert with fire alarm, access control and other building automation systems. When automated lock control is needed, Norton door operators pair easily with electric strikes from HES or Adams Rite too.

Learn More

Applications

Ideal upgrade for all types of swing doors:

  • Wood
  • Metal
  • Storefront Aluminum
  • Glass
  • Single & Double Doors

Learn More

Remote Door Control

In addition to reducing the spread of germs, make it easy for those who oversee certain building spaces to control who enters and leaves. Combining a low energy operator with a remote control fob enables those in-charge to open doors with the push of a button. A great upgrade option for executives too!

Ideal for:

  • Reception Area
  • Executive Office
  • Conference Rooms
  • Nurses Station
  • Security Desk

Visit NortonDoorControls.com/touchless for more information on easy touch-free door opening solutions and to speak with a touchless door solutions expert.

Interested in learning more? 

Read more facility management-related news from Norton / ASSAY ABLOY.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
455FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES
return to work

U.S. Employers Making Plans To Get Workers Back To Work Safely

light pollution

Collaboration Addresses Light Pollution

lighting control platform

EnFocus Lighting Control Platform