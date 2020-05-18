lighting control platform provides dimming and color tuning

EnFocus™ from Energy Focus, Inc. is a patent-pending lighting control platform that provides dimming and color tuning capabilities for existing buildings with affordability, simplicity, and security. The company will host a webinar May 27 at 1:00 PM EDT to introduce the EnFocus platform to current and prospective customers.

The EnFocus platform is launched with two immediately available product lines: EnFocus™ DM, which provides a dimmable lighting solution, and EnFocus™ DCT, which provides both a dimmable and color tunable lighting solution. EnFocus, which consists of EnFocus™ LED tubes and switches that communicate over existing power lines, was designed with Energy Focus’s customers in mind—schools, universities, hospitals, military and government agencies, as well as other commercial enterprises where occupant health, safety, and security are critical considerations. With the EnFocus retrofit LED lighting platform, customers can obtain control over not only the brightness, but also the color temperature of the lights without the need of adding new communication cables, replacing whole lighting fixtures, or buying and integrating products from separate lighting and controls suppliers.

The EnFocus platform also comes with circadian rhythm-ready capabilities. Numerous studies have shown that circadian rhythm—the natural biological process that regulates sleep-wake cycle throughout a day—is key to better health and productivity. EnFocus lighting systems, for example, can be made bluer, “cooler”, and brighter in the morning to suppress melatonin production and effectively encourage the production of serotonin, dopamine, and cortisol—helping to boost wakefulness and alertness, which may increase learning and work productivity. As the day progresses, the lights can be set to produce redder, “warmer” tones at lower light levels to allow melatonin production. This can lead to a calmer, more restful mood after the school or workday is completed to help facilitate better quality of sleep.

The EnFocus platform provides dimming and color tuning with long life, energy efficiency, and low flicker. In addition, because all EnFocus LED tubes are dimmable, the transition to EnFocus allows customers to meet new energy efficiency codes that require dimming. No additional communication cables or wireless hardware is needed, Unlike lighting controls that utilize wireless communication protocols, EnFocus is “network safe,” free from cybersecurity hacks and risks

“While energy savings and sustainability remain the core appeals of LED lighting, we are particularly excited and optimistic about the impact and prospect of human-centric lighting (HCL), which focuses on enhancing biological, emotional, health, and well-being of people,” said James Tu, Chairman and CEO of Energy Focus. “Combined with Internet-of-Things technologies surrounding electronics, sensors, software, and cloud, HCL is poised to usher LED lighting into another promising age that makes human lives more sustainable, more productive, healthier, and safer.”

“EnFocus, with our patent-pending control platform and dimmable and tunable products, represents the beginning, yet powerful and scalable foundation of our effort to make HCL accessible to all buildings, and we look forward to not only entering broader U.S. and global markets with EnFocus DM and EnFocus DCT, but also continuing to expand the product portfolio within the EnFocus family to further elevate the quality and sustainability of our customers’ lives,” concluded Mr. Tu.

“We believe EnFocus™ will bring unprecedented ‘triple-bottom-line’ benefits—financial, environmental, and health—to millions of existing government, commercial, and industrial buildings where lighting controls have been unattainable due to prohibitive costs and complexity,” said Mike Somers, VP of Business Development at Energy Focus. “We have received positive and enthusiastic feedback from our early pilot program and customers in the energy service company (ESCO), education, and healthcare industries, and we are very excited to bring such breakthrough and unique products to our customers as well as to our rapidly growing national network of channel partners.”

The EnFocus platform is available in 7 watts, 11 watts, and 15 watts and features an efficacy of 150 lm/W; lumen outputs from 1,050 lumens to 2,250 lumens; CRI >80; and 10-stage dimming (DM) and color tuning (DCT) capabilities. Patent-pending phase-cut communication technologies over A/C power lines facilitate dimming and color tuning while maintaining high power factor and low THD (Total Harmonic Distortion). It utilizes existing wiring of buildings to eliminate the need for pulling new wires to create a lighting control pathway; installation is as easy as replacing a wall switch and retrofitting existing fluorescent or LED tube sockets. EnFocus LED tubes replace existing fluorescent or LED tubes instead of replacing the entire fixture, making it a sustainable and affordable lighting control solution.

The EnFocus platform offers universal building compatibility with either two-wire or three-wire electrical systems with a voltage range of 120V / 277V. Additional control capabilities can be added in the future through upgrading EnFocus switches without replacing the lamps.

Energy Focus will host a webinar on Wednesday, May 27 at 1:00 PM EDT to introduce the platform. John Davenport, Chief Scientist and Mike Somers, Vice President of Business Development, will be leading the discussion about the features and benefits of the EnFocus™ lighting control platform, as well as answering questions from the audience. To access the webinar, participants are asked to register at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2318/34146.