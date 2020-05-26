Free Webinar: The Business Case For Smart Waste Technology

All facilities, regardless of industry, share at least one thing in common: They all generate waste. However, far too many executives overlook their waste operation, and ignore it altogether. But there are smarter ways for facilities to manage their waste, and the benefits of taking a new perspective on the issue are significant.

Join us for this free webinar, where we will discuss the advantages for using smart technology to better manage your waste operation, as well as learn several management practices for building a smarter, more sustainable waste management program at your organization.

The Business Case For Smart Waste Technology

DATE: Thursday, May 28, 2020

TIME: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT

Register for this free webinar and you’ll learn:

The state of waste management today, future predictions and how this will impact facilities

How smart technology works and can transform your waste management process

Guiding principles and management practices for using smart waste technology

Why using smart waste technology at your facility is a game changer

Frequently asked questions, and how to get started