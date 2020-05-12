G4S Return To Work Assurance Program Helps Organizations Reopen

G4S has launched the G4S Return to Work Assurance program, a new comprehensive solution developed to assist organizations with security planning and implementation as they consider the reopening process during COVID-19. As states begin to prepare to return to a new way of operating during the pandemic, organizations must consider how to ensure the safety of their employees and the public at large.

The G4S Return to Work Assurance program is based on the G4S Security Risk Management Model. This data-driven approach is used to oversee enterprise security management. G4S works with clients to provide integrated security solutions to protect people, property, and assets.

“The G4S Return to Work Assurance program addresses customer challenges by providing a tailored roadmap of integrated security solutions that takes people, processes and technology into consideration to help organizations chart a course to reopen in this unsettling environment,” said G4S Americas CEO, John Kenning. “The program is based on Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and includes integrated solutions designed to improve security at every stage of reopening. We help customers put protocols and operational processes in place that mitigate long-term risk and aim to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Throughout the pandemic, G4S has worked with essential services organizations under the Essential Service Assurance Program to maintain safe operations for those deemed essential businesses. As states lift shelter-in-place orders, more businesses are beginning to consider the actions that need to be taken, requiring many to make significant alterations to their security processes. The G4S Return to Work Assurance program offers comprehensive solutions that secure organizations through every stage of the reopening journey.

The G4S Return to Work Assurance Program includes comprehensive security solutions for compliance in the following areas:

Temperature Solutions

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Physical Distancing

Occupancy and Throughput

Workspace Controls

Contact Tracing

Remote Working

Business Resilience Planning

G4S recommends organizations follow a phased approach to reopenings in the safest way possible based on the requirements of local governments, health experts, and their own internal policies and procedures.

