GBAC STAR accreditation to control risks associated with infectious agents

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, introduced its GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program on cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention. It is the industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation. GBAC STAR establishes requirements to assist facilities with work practices, protocols, procedures, and systems to control risks associated with infectious agents, such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

“GBAC STAR is the gold standard of safe facilities, providing third-party validation that ensures facilities implement strict protocols for biorisk situations,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “Accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers, and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to deliver clean and healthy environments that are safe for business.”

Suitable for facilities like offices, restaurants, hotels, airports, convention centers, stadiums, and other public venues of all sizes, the GBAC STAR program assesses a facility’s preparedness and provides staff with training for biorisk prevention and containment. The program also establishes a framework for communication and awareness best practices.

Accreditation Criteria & Process

The performance-based GBAC STAR program enables facilities to create and maintain an effective cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program. To achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, facilities must demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Facilities will apply online and provide all documentation and supporting evidence with their application. The GBAC STAR Accreditation Council determines the status of all GBAC STAR facilities.

“In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the GBAC STAR accreditation program is exactly what facilities need to confidently reopen and keep staff, customers, and communities safe,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “The way the world views cleaning has changed overnight. To effectively recover from this crisis and prepare for the next, it’s essential that businesses take these necessary steps—and we’re thrilled to have a stable of top organizations that have already committed to the program.”

GBAC STAR Commitments

Several organizations have already committed to achieve GBAC STAR accreditation in their facilities. This first wave of leaders planning to pursue facility accreditation includes:

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins

Hyatt Hotels & Resorts

VisitDallas, the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, and Dallas city-owned arts and cultural institutions

McCormick Place in Chicago

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority – Las Vegas Convention Center

Harry Caray’s Restaurant Group.

Additionally, these industry organizations are among the first to commit their support for GBAC STAR with their thousands of constituents:

International Association of Venue Managers and its 7,000 member facilities globally

International Facility Management Association and its 23,000 members worldwide

Global Market Development Center, the global trade association for the retail industry, and its 400-plus members

Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association and its 400 hotels in the state of Illinois

Informa Markets and its 500 brands and expositions.

International Association of Exhibitions and Events and its 12,000 members in 50 countries

Professional Beauty Association and its 100,000 members

Media Edge Communications and its portfolio of media products, trade shows, and conferences with association partners in Canada

Trade Show Executive Media

Go LIVE Together, a coalition of leaders from the live events industry that represent more than 4,000 companies with U.S. operations and 112 other countries.

Accreditation criteria and facility applications are now available at www.gbac.org.