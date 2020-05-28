GP PRO Introduces KOLO Hygiene For Smart Restrooms

In response to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific and a provider of advanced dispensing solutions for commercial facilities, will soon release KOLO™ Hygiene, an new feature of its KOLO™ Smart Monitoring System specifically designed to help facilities manage, monitor, and measure heightened cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting practices.

“Advancing hygiene has always been a core value of our company and a key driver of our innovation,” said Michael Slawson, vice president and general manager, Smart Restrooms and Connected Devices for GP PRO. “We know that a facility’s ability to achieve and demonstrate elevated levels of clean will be key to advancing consumer and employee confidence and, as a result, the country’s economic recovery, which is why we are quickly moving to deploy this data-driven solution.”

The KOLO system is GP PRO’S wireless Internet of Things (IoT) platform that sends alerts to custodians on a mobile device to let them know if something in the restroom needs their immediate attention. The system helps ensure restrooms are clean, in working order, and fully stocked with toilet paper, paper towels, soap, and hand sanitizer.

KOLO Hygiene further delivers on the KOLO system’s promise to help improve facility cleaning and maintenance by allowing facility managers to create customized lists of required cleaning and disinfecting tasks driven by guidance published by Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). It then automatically alerts custodians to tasks to be performed and informs facility managers of progress toward their completion. Perhaps most compelling, KOLO Hygiene also creates a composite hygiene readiness score that lets facility managers know if they have achieved their desired level of clean.

Hartsfield-Jackson Plans To Deploy New Feature

An early adopter of the KOLO Smart Monitoring System, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) anticipates deploying GP PRO’s smart hygiene solution throughout the airport in the coming months.

“GP PRO has been a tremendous partner to us over the past few years, working tirelessly to help Hartsfield-Jackson achieve a number of critical goals related to improving the passenger experience,” said Dr. Kofi Smith, president and CEO of Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company, which provides facility management solutions for ATL. “Now with the COVID-19 pandemic reducing air travel to near negligible levels, we need to quickly and dramatically do even more, particularly as it relates to protecting the health and safety of our airport staff and the traveling public. We hope to use GP PRO’s smart technology to do that and, as a result, help drive our industry’s and our nation’s recovery.”

KOLO Hygiene will be available in July 2020.