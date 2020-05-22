Bear Resistant Trash Cans receive IGBC certification

The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC) has granted its certification to Toter for its 64 gallon and 96 gallon Bear Tough Carts or Bear Resistant Trash Cans. The IGBC approval verifies that the commercially available products have met minimum standards related to the amount of effort grizzly bears must expend to access the containers’ contents.

During testing, Toter’s bear-resistant carts were filled with food, and food was also rubbed on the carts’ exterior to make their smell desirable to bears—enticing them to attempt access. Toter’s Bear Tough Carts successfully withstood grizzly bear intrusion attempts for one hour without the containers allowing access.

“Obtaining this certification puts our products into a new category—so we are not just saying this is bear-resistant through the branding, it’s been proven by testing,” stated Jeniffer Coates, Vice President of Product Management. “Our Bear Resistant Carts provide reliability for customers and offer cost-effective solutions for communities seeking to bear-proof their waste management programs.”

Constructed with Toter’s Advanced Rotational Molding®, the Bear Tough Carts have a rugged rim to prevent chewing, along with a double-walled lid, a beefier handle and hinge, and thoughtfully designed pry points to withstand the claws and jaws of bears.

Features include:

Improved routing and collection efficiencies due to compatibility with both fully-automated and semi-automated applications

A safe and robust design that makes the carts easy to maneuver, yet extremely difficult for bears to compromise

Enhanced strength due to structural capabilities like a Rugged Rim™ and sealed stop-bar journals

A ready-to-roll design with the lids, locks, stop bars, and bodies all fully assembled upon delivery

Updated can lid and edge eliminates pry points and provide a tall protective surface that’s too large for a normal bear’s jaws to grab.

Tri-segment hinge improves durability and maintains functionality

Toter’s fully automated Bear Resistant Carts are available in Greenstone and Blackstone. The 64 gallon measures 31.5″ x 24.75″ x 42.3″ and weighs 224 pounds. The 96 gallon version measures 35.5″ x 30.3″ x 43.8″ and weighs 335 pounds. Both Bear Resistant Trash Cans have a 10″ wheel size. They come in a variety of colors and textures. Granite finishes mask normal wear by helping hide scuffs, scratches, and dirt, keeping cans looking new for years.