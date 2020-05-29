IMAGINiT Technologies Offers Twinmotion 3D Visualization Technology

IMAGINiT Technologies has become Epic Games’ first partner to offer the popular Twinmotion software in the U.S. and Canada. Twinmotion’s 3D visualization technology allows architecture, construction, urban planning, and other building professionals to share designs that have been created using many of today’s design tools.

“To build a strong foundation for our North American channel, we searched for an AEC industry leader with unrivaled market penetration within the design community,” says Marc Petit, General Manager, Unreal Engine at Epic Games. “IMAGINiT has a long history of putting the customer first, and a team that always looks for ways to inject innovation that helps their customers thrive. We’re confident that IMAGINiT is the perfect partner to help show the AEC industry how Twinmotion can disrupt the visualization game in North America.”

With Twinmotion, IMAGINiT now offers architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the ability to instantly transform any BIM or CAD model into a vivid experience. With photo-realistic images, panoramas, and standard or 360° VR videos, Twinmotion provides AEC professionals an unprecedented experience to offer their clients. The software offers compatibility and one-click synchronization with most CAD and BIM architectural design packages.

“We’re proud to have earned the trust of a global 3D visualization giant, and are excited about bringing this transformative technology to help our AEC customers convert their designs into compelling real-time experiences,” says Bill Zavadil, chief operating officer, IMAGINiT Technologies. “Twinmotion’s technology creates a new standard for firms by enabling the ability to rapidly create a polished vision, catch costly design errors early, and virtually communicate the design intent to stakeholders.”

Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, which is internationally acclaimed for its gaming visualizations, is the power behind Twinmotion.

Twinmotion’s benefits include:

The ability to communicate design intention throughout a project

Reducing rendering time and effort allowing staff to focus on higher-value tasks

An intuitive user interface that doesn’t require visualization expertise.

Epic Game’s Unreal Engine produces photo-realistic renderings and interactive, immersive VR experiences such as scenes with ambient sounds, photo-scanned human characters with motion-captured animation, animal characters, and even high-resolution plants that move with the wind. Architects, designers, and all building professionals can immediately start enjoying the benefits that Twinmotion offers by purchasing through IMAGINiT. To encourage building professionals to experience this superior visualization software with minimal risk, for a limited time Epic Games and IMAGINiT are offering Twinmotion at 50% off the perpetual license cost and free upgrades to future releases until December 31, 2021.