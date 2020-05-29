New Safe Distance Flooring Line Helps Businesses Re-Open

As offices and businesses begin to re-open after pandemic-related closures, facility managers are looking for new ways to keep customers and workers safe and healthy when in retail, office, and commercial settings. Safe Distance Flooring™ offers a simple-to-install, semi-permanent way to encourage safe distancing behaviors by customers and workers, while delivering more comforting shopping experiences.

The standard line of precision-cut, prefabricated tile features four familiar symbols that encourage social distancing, which the CDC recommends as the single best tactic for preventing the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The standard line is available in in vinyl, luxury vinyl tile, and carpet tile, with quick-ship options.

Safe Distance Flooring also offers quick delivery of custom designed, brand-appropriate messaging for floors and other architectural surfaces. Using Creative Edge experience and technology, and a new emphasis on quick manufacturing processes, any design can be cut into the customer’s own material and delivered ready-to-install into existing surfaces.

“The need for new ways of doing business is urgent and unprecedented,” said Jim Thompson, Executive Vice President of Creative Edge. “Temporary methods of keeping people 6 feet apart, like masking tape on floors, worked initially, but brands and customers need a more permanent solution. We’ve introduced this new line to help heal the wounded psyche of customers, to stand up to the enhanced cleaning regime everyone is trying to follow, and to help brands re-connect with customers and build trust.”

