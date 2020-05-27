Physician Group Joins COVID-19 Worker Safety Task Force

The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) has joined the National Safety Council (NSC) task force to support the SAFER: Safe Actions for Employee Returns initiative. The SAFER program offers a comprehensive, multifaceted plan developed to guide employers through the process of safely resuming traditional work and operations now and in a post-pandemic environment.

In partnership with NSC, ABMS joins other Fortune 500 companies, leading safety organizations and public health professionals and experts to prioritize worker safety and navigate the changed work environment. Laura Skarnulis, ABMS Chief Operating Officer, will serve on the SAFER task force, assisting in the development of this essential return to work post-pandemic effort.

“With SAFER, we are bringing the best minds together to ensure Americans have the safest transition back to work possible,” said Lorraine M. Martin, NSC president and CEO. “We are thrilled to have the partnership of ABMS to help us on our mission to make workplaces safer.”

Led by NSC, SAFER will issue recommendations and guidance for employers, including small and mid-size companies, across a variety of industries. From best practices to data-driven recommendations, the task force will provide employers the tools and solutions they need to take action in complicated and challenging times, with simple, practical implementation resources.

“We are honored to have been invited to participate in the SAFER initiative and to play an active role in ensuring that the return to workplaces for all types of employees is done in the safest and most appropriate manner,” stated Richard E. Hawkins, MD, ABMS President and Chief Executive Officer. “As our Chief Operating Officer, Laura Skarnulis has been a leader in the ABMS pandemic response to date and will bring innovative ideas and share feedback from our community with the Task Force.”

“The safe return to the workplace is a top priority for ABMS and we, like the SAFER Task Force members and the team at the NSC, are committed to basing our policies, procedures and decisions on scientific evidence,” noted Skarnulis. “I am honored to serve alongside these talented and diverse task force members and to have the opportunity to share best practices, offer insights and learn from companies and organizations across the country as we enter into this new, post-pandemic era.”

Want more news about COVID-19 and its impact?

Read more news related to the coronavirus pandemic and facility management.