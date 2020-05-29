Point Load Rooftop Solar Tracking System | Facility Executive - Creating Intelligent Buildings

Point Load Power (Point Load), a technology company that invents and commercializes energy solutions to accelerate the transformation of commercial and industrial (C&I) buildings into clean power plants, announced the launch of its flagship technology, PV Booster™ Gen 2. This next generation rooftop solar tracking system is designed to maximize solar production from monofacial and premium bifacial solar panels, producing up to 70% more energy per panel compared to ordinary rooftop mounting solutions constrained to fixed-tilt positions. This means that building owners, occupants, and project integrators investing in rooftop solar can install 50% less solar panels than required with fixed-tilt and still achieve the same annual savings, increasing ROI by 40% or more.

PV Booster has been thoughtfully engineered to solve the complex challenges of weight and wind that have prevented solar tracker deployments on rooftops, until now. This dynamic rooftop solar tracking solution meets the strict requirements of UL 3703 and the wind loading requirements of ASCE 7-16, and has been tested and certified by CSA US, a Nationally Recognized Test Lab (NRTL), allowing PV Booster to deploy on most flat rooftops across the U.S.

One company in California’s Apple Valley, Option One Solar, has completed their first project utilizing this product.

“We vetted the PV Booster offering thoroughly, even went so far as to install a showcase system on the roof of our headquarters to validate the performance gains,” said Scott Thomas, President of Option One. “Almost immediately we saw that the performance is so significant that this will rapidly accelerate our growth plans in the C&I space.”

Option One Solar is fully trained to resell, install, and service PV Booster in addition to receiving other partner benefits such as sales support, supply allocations, and volume pricing.

PV Booster Gen 2 trackers are now being delivered to customers through Point Load’s U.S. based supply chain.