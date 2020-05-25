Medical face shield allows personnel to safely and effectively do their work

Ripclear, makers of advanced protective film for outdoor sports eyewear, announced the launch of its V2 Shield. Designed to protect personnel battling the COVID-19 outbreak—including EMS workers, nurses, police, facility and operations personnel, and other front-line staff—it features 91% optical transparency, so that personnel can safely and effectively do their work while staying protected via a certified medical face shield.

“We heard the needs of frontline responders and essential workers across the country, and are producing an optically clear, anti-fog, foam padded face shield that protects against spray and droplet infection,” said Ryan Doherty, the co-founder and president of Ripclear. “We are taking orders of quantities anywhere from 100 units to over 1 million units directly on our site and hope to keep as many people protected from the spread of COVID-19 as humanly possible.”

Each medical face shield measures 32 cm x 22 cm (approximately 12.6″ x 8.66″) and is 0.3 mm in thickness. The V2 Shield has received medical device certification from the FDA, a certificate of compliance from the CE, and a quality management system certificate from the ISO 9001. It is also stackable and travels easily.

Made for extended wear, the V2 Shield provides dual-sided anti-fog treatment, foam padding, and an elastic band. It is scratch resistant, anti-glare, anti-fingerprint, and repels water. Pricing depends on the quantity ordered.