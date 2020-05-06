Seek Thermal Launches New Temperature Screening System

Seek Thermal, a provider of high-performance thermal imaging products, has introduced Seek Scan™, a simple, low-cost thermal imaging system designed to automate body temperature screening using skin temperature as a proxy. Seek Scan is specifically designed and calibrated to deliver accurate skin temperature measurements while enabling social distancing protocols. In seconds, the system automatically detects a face, identifies the most reliable facial features for measurement, and displays an alert if someone is warmer than the customizable alarm temperature.

Seek Scan can be installed in lobbies, hallways, and other key access points to help businesses, institutions, and venues create a safer environment for their workforce, customers, members, and patrons. The system is easy to use and can be running in minutes with no special equipment or training. Seek Scan adds to the company’s portfolio of life-saving products, such as Seek FirePRO, the affordable personal thermal imaging camera made to equip every firefighter.

Thermal imaging technology has been used globally for years as a fast, non-invasive way to measure skin temperature. The founders of Seek Thermal have been developing and improving thermal imaging technology for the last four decades. Since its inception, the company has shipped hundreds of thousands of low-cost thermal cameras worldwide.

“We are excited to bring our experience in affordable thermal imaging technology to communities around the globe by providing a simple screening solution to help make us safer,” says Mike Muench, President & CEO of Seek Thermal. “Seek Scan is already being used in our factory and we believe it’s a valuable screening tool for organizations that remain operational and others as they reopen in the coming months.”

Seek Scan utilizes infrared thermal imaging technology, a temperature-controlled heat source and Seek Scan software to accurately measure and screen for skin temperature. The Seek Scan process provides an additional layer of preventive screening and can deliver more peace of mind to businesses, institutions, and participants.

Key features:

Designed & Calibrated For Skin Temperature: Unlike typical industrial thermal cameras, Seek Scan was developed for precise skin temperature measurement and also includes a fixed heat source that maximizes accuracy

Unlike typical industrial thermal cameras, Seek Scan was developed for precise skin temperature measurement and also includes a fixed heat source that maximizes accuracy Allows for Social Distancing: Non-contact, non-invasive screening eliminates contact between screening personnel and participants during measurement

Non-contact, non-invasive screening eliminates contact between screening personnel and participants during measurement Fast, Automated Screening: In seconds, the system automatically detects a face, finds the most accurate spot to measure and displays a pass/fail alert

In seconds, the system automatically detects a face, finds the most accurate spot to measure and displays a pass/fail alert Easy To Install and Easy To Use: Start scanning in minutes using two tripods and a Windows PC

Start scanning in minutes using two tripods and a Windows PC Proven Technology: Thermal imaging has been tested, studied, and deployed globally for years in skin temperature measurement applications

Thermal imaging has been tested, studied, and deployed globally for years in skin temperature measurement applications Affordable: Priced significantly lower than other thermal screening solutions

Seek Thermal is working to scale up production to deploy these systems. For pricing and availability, please visit thermal.com.

