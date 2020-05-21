Shooter Detection Systems Launches Guardian Direct Connect

Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), a leading gunshot detection solutions provider, has announced a new product offering to help more organizations protect their facilities against active shooter threats with its Guardian Direct Connect. This new capability is enabled by the Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System’s sensors (seen below) and will instantly send shot alerts directly to a central station monitoring service, without any hosted software required on the customer premises. Guardian Direct Connect can be installed temporarily or on a permanent basis as needed.

Guardian Direct Connect offers those customers who may not want to host software with a complete, turnkey system they can connect to a central monitoring station. In this configuration, shot alerts are automatically sent to the central station monitoring center, instantly displaying shot location information to the operator. The monitoring service then initiates a series of calls to a customer’s defined protocol with points of contact, including the dispatch of local law enforcement to the scene. The turnkey, automated alerting process saves valuable response time while providing first responders detailed information on the location of where shots were fired within the building, so they can strategically and immediately direct their efforts to mitigate the threat.

“The active shooter threat is continually evolving,” said Christian Connors, Chief Executive Officer of SDS. “As we have seen in recent events, tensions, and fears surrounding COVID-19 have incited gun violence. This system allows customers to get a gunshot detection system set up quickly and be protected the same day.”

With Guardian Direct Connect, the Guardian Gateway software is hosted at the central monitoring station location which receives regular heartbeat messages from Guardian sensors at the customer site. If any sensors have health or status issues requiring service, the central station automatically receives an alert and can notify the pre-determined on-site contacts so they can quickly resolve the issue. Direct Connect is also available to customers as a mobile, on demand system for those needing an easily installed, portable solution to protect indoor threat areas as they arise, or to protect busy executives on the move at conferences, board meetings, fundraisers, and other events at indoor locations away from their fixed office location.