smooth driving concrete and masonry screw anchors

Simpson Strong-Tie, creator of structural solutions and technology to help people design and build safer, stronger homes and buildings, has introduced the Titen Turbo™ line of concrete and masonry screw anchors. They feature a patented thread design to deliver smooth driving with less torque and superior holding power.

Made of carbon steel and Zinc plated with a baked-on ceramic coating, Titen Turbo screw anchors are suitable for attaching electrical boxes, conduit, switch boxes, light fixtures, or windows into concrete or masonry-based materials and more. The secret behind the performance of the Titen Turbo screw anchor lies in its patented thread design, which enables smooth driving with less torque while providing holding power. The Torque Reduction Channel between the threads gives drilling dust a place to go where it cannot obstruct thread action, thereby significantly reducing torque-related issues like binding, stripping, and snapping without compromising strength. The patented reverse thread design also allows more space for dust to help prevent anchors from bottoming out in smaller-diameter screw holes.

Titen Turbo is available with either a hex head or a six-lobe-drive countersunk flat head for a smoother installed profile; the six-lobe drive’s larger contact area provides better bit grip for reduced cam outs, more torque, better performance, and longer bit life. The six-lobe bit is included in packaging for the countersunk flat head version. The screw anchors feature a serrated leading edge to cut into concrete or masonry, and a pointed tip for installation in wood-to-concrete and wood-to-wood anchoring applications. A matched-tolerance bit is not required, enabling the use of a standard ANSI drill bit for installation.

“Contractors have been looking for concrete screws that provide consistent, trouble-free installation with fastening strength they can depend on” says Simpson Strong-Tie senior product manager Mike Steiber. “Titen Turbo was designed with installers in mind, helping them set the screw with less torque, less binding, and less stripping.”