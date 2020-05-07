Touch-Free Time Clocks With Temperature Reading Capabilities

Ascentis, a provider of cloud-based workforce management and human capital management technology solutions, has introduced the Ascentis CarePoint add-ons providing organizations with a simple, touch-free way to accurately screen the health of their employees throughout the workday, as configured to each company’s specific needs. CarePoint’s patent-pending thermal sensor seamlessly integrates with the Ascentis NT8000 time clocks for the most accurate touchless temperature reading, and equips organizations with a full range of voice-command actions for a touchless experience with one of the most shared devices in the workplace.

“Workplace safety will continue to remain a top priority for organizations as the country starts to reopen their businesses in the coming weeks and months. It’s imperative for companies to embrace our new normal by creating a safer work environment,” said Brian Provost, CEO, Ascentis. “No matter how thoroughly the new policies, sanitation practices and social distancing measures are executed to ensure a safe environment, one sick employee could compromise this for all. This is why controlling the point of entry for any organization is so critical.”

With Ascentis’ first-to-market time clock technology, organizations can improve workforce safety in a way that is not disruptive to current workplace operations. Ascentis CarePoint is backed by its industry leading time software, Ascentis Timekeeper, and provides organizations with the essential tools to address current and future COVID-19-related business impacts.

Current health screening solutions on the market today can be very costly and disruptive to the organization to implement and execute. Ascentis CarePoint add-ons don’t require expensive scanning hardware or additional screening personnel. Employees can clock in via simple voice commands while the time clock conducts a rapid thermal multi-point scan to check for elevated skin temperatures. This is all done without compromising personal safety by having to remove a mask or other personal protective equipment. A real-time approval or rejection of the employee’s temperature is then displayed on the clock, allowing for a planned and controlled point of intervention that follows each company’s HR policy for employees who exhibit signs of illness. Equipped with Bluetooth beacon technology, the time clocks can track employees’ locations in a building and eliminate the need for cards to interact with the clock.

Ascentis CarePoint, coupled with its existing best-of-breed workforce management technology and hardware, gives organizations the confidence to bring their employees back to the workplace, knowing they have taken the necessary precautions to create a safe and healthy environment.

For more information on the Ascentis CarePoint add-ons and capabilities, click here.

