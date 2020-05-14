[VIDEO] HID® FARGO® Connect™ Secure Cloud Enabled Card Issuance

HID® FARGO® Connect™ is a cloud-based card issuance platform that simplifies the complex, bringing together all of the elements of a secure card issuance program into a centralized and integrated system. This is a new way of thinking about an organization's card issuance program, one that combines hardware, software, consumables and services through the most secure cloud technologies available. This solution simplifies the operation and support of a high-volume ID card issuance office, while increasing control and security. Organizations can eliminate multiple layers of program costs, gain efficiency in the issuance process and easily scale the card office to accommodate future technology or volume demands. For more information on HID® FARGO® Connect™ visit www.hidglobal.com/solutions/cloud-based-id-card-printing.