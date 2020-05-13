World FM Day 2020: Celebrating Our Environment

World FM Day has been an annual event since 2006, celebrating the significant contribution facility management makes to the global economy.

This year it seems more appropriate than ever to acknowledge and thank those who keep facilities healthy and safe for occupants. Whether the facility is an office, manufacturing plant, or educational facility, facility managers’ knowledge and skills are more critical as organizations look to reopen buildings that were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The sector has never seen such a critical global need as it has just now,” said Duncan Waddell, Chairman of Global FM.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Our Environment” and there is a full day of events planned around the world. Topics and events include:

Celebrating our Environment

Net zero and sustainability in a post-COVID world

Virtual World FM Day networking event

World FM Day quiz

Rising FMs online quiz

