Plug-and-play digital signage solution for contactless communication

22Miles introduced TempDefend™, a component of its suite of Protection as a Service™ solutions to meet the new challenges COVID-19 and other viruses present in public spaces. This thermo-sensing technology leverages a combination of advanced camera hardware, facial and body temperature detection software, integrated sensors, and dynamic machine learning algorithms for existing or new digital signage displays to deliver contactless communication capabilities for safe building management.

TempDefend allows businesses and employers to rebuild consumer/employee confidence and safety as stay-at-home orders and restrictions ease around the world. It provides a building’s first point of communication and management in the prevention of viral spread. This plug-and-play digital signage tool can be deployed at a building entrance or at interior building checkpoints in offices, retail stores, universities, medical facilities, transportation, and other spaces.

TempDefend delivers instruction and key information to manage access and navigation while implementing procedures for the health and safety of everyone. The process is touch-free with voice instructions that direct individuals into a camera frame so the thermal sensor technology can scan their temperature from up to 4′ away. The temperature reading is then used in a workflow suited to the organization’s needs, including access control integration, video calling with reception, data analysis and notification, or even facial recognition. If an elevated temperature of 99.5° or higher is detected, TempDefend will initiate the response sequence, such as rejecting building access, prompting a video call, suggesting a face mask, or providing other instructions. On the backend, building operators can view data in a live, thermal, or LED view to make informed decisions within seconds.

TempDefend uses contactless, thermal protection that can be integrated into any existing display or kiosk, or purchased as a complete software, screen, and mount system that relies on U.S.-based manufacturing and technology vendors—such as Intel for its Intel Real Sense Camera and FLIR for its thermal sensor technology—with competitive pricing and deep customization capabilities.

“As states begin to slowly reopen nationwide and monitor the numbers, this is a tricky time for organizations. State and local governments are still dealing with the pandemic, and a huge component of establishing a new normal is confidence and safety,” said 22Miles EVP Tomer Mann. “People need to feel safe when they are shopping, going to work, getting on a bus or a plane, or attending meetings and events. TempDefend is the ideal plug-and-play solution that will allow businesses and employers to maintain safety and rebuild consumer and employee confidence as restrictions come to an end,” Mann concluded.

With the 22Miles Publisher Pro Content Management System (CMS), users can customize the workflow, instructions, and commands of TempDefend to suit their needs, and also utilize existing third party API extensions. The system can also provide data analysis to suit operational, compliance, HR, legal, or other requirements.

Options for TempDefend contactless communication include a kiosk, pre-loaded messages, motion detector camera, or the virtual receptionist software.