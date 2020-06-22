Bevi Introduces Touchless Beverage Dispensing Feature

Bevi, a tech startup company that offers a suite of smart water coolers with still and sparkling flavors for commercial spaces, has announced a timely new touchless dispensing feature that provides users with a means to hydrate without using the machine’s touchscreen.

As offices and workplaces begin to reopen, health precautions around COVID-19 are top of mind, and there are concerns about contacting appliances such as shared water coolers and refrigerators. A growing response has been to turn to single-use packaging and other environmentally unsustainable products. Bevi believes that people shouldn’t have to choose between sustainability and safety, so it’s rolling out a touchless solution on July 13 where filtered still, sparkling, flavored, and enhanced water can be dispensed instantly via smartphones.

“It’s always been our vision to change the way the world hydrates by offering a more appealing and sustainable solution through user-centered design,” said Eliza Becton, Co-Founder and Head of Product. “With this innovation, we can offer users peace of mind by removing the need to touch a water cooler, or to touch a refrigerator door to grab a bottle of water. The feature can be added to any existing Bevi machine with an internet connection just by pushing a software update.”

When the touchless feature is released, an animation will appear on all Bevi machines with an internet connection that explains how to enable touchless dispensing using a simple toggle. Once enabled, the new touchless dispensing capability can be accessed through a cell phone camera or QR code scanner app. Users simply scan the QR code and a replicated machine dispense screen will appear on their phone. From there, users can explore ingredients and select from all of the customization options including still or sparkling water, flavor choice, and flavor strength. Bevi continues to invest in employee health and wellness in the workplace, and is expanding its functional beverage options of electrolytes and natural caffeine by investigating Vitamin C and additional immunity offerings.

