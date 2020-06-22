BuildingReports Adds Feature To SafetyScan® For Disinfection Reporting

BuildingReports, a leading provider of mobile and web-based technology solutions for fire and life safety, has announced new functionality — SafetyScan® — to help facility management professionals track and report on safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The company’s ScanSeries® suite of mobile applications provides comprehensive and verifiable online compliance reporting technology, designed to eliminate error-prone and time-consuming manual inspections and reporting, including life safety systems with SafetyScan. To assist facilities in their efforts to uphold strict safety measures, SafetyScan now features a new device type for Disinfected Surfaces that allows for tracking of the following information:

Surface Type: Allows tracking of common surfaces, including Buttons, Countertops, Doors, Doorknobs, Handrails, Radios, Steering Wheels and user defined areas.

Frequency: Indicates the frequency with which the surface was disinfected in hourly increments, as well as longer periods such as Daily, Weekly, Monthly or by Shift.

Cleaning Supply Used: An open text field allows employees to indicate what type of cleaning solution was used to disinfect the surface.

Lot #: Allows for tracking the source or supply of the disinfectant used as a quality control measure.

Dwell Time: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines “dwell time” as “the amount of time that a sanitizer or disinfectant must be in contact with the surface, and remain wet, in order to achieve the product’s advertised kill rate.” This field allows for reporting the amount of time the surface remained wet, up to 30 minutes.

Type of Cleaning: Provides options for Intermediate Disinfection, Sanitization, Sporicidal/Sterilant and UV treatment types.

Area Type: Indicates if the surface is in a General Access, Limited Access, Public Access and Sequestered Access area to help determine potential exposure and contamination risk.

The SafetyScan application also includes the ability to track and report on personal protective equipment (PPE), including those items that can be used to help prevent the spread of contagious diseases, such as:

Masks (including N100, N95, N99, P100, P95, P99, R100, R95 and R99)

Face Shields

Breathing Apparatus and Breathing Cylinders

Gloves

Clothing

Building safety compliance is critical to service companies, building owners, and fire and safety officials who are charged with safeguarding occupants. BuildingReports’ mobile and online inspection reporting tools enable inspectors to quickly gather data on fire and life safety devices to ensure they are working properly and meet code requirements, and to identify actions needed to meet compliance through easily verifiable inspection reports. More than 14 billion square feet of floor space have been inspected in more than 900,000 buildings to date with the BuildingReports tools.

