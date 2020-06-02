Temperature screening & automated response to help manage health risks

Maxxess Systems, a corporation that specializes in event response management and collaboration systems, announced their partnership with Seek Thermal, an advanced imaging technology company, to deliver a complete temperature screening solution to help manage health risks. Unlike stand-alone systems for temperature screening, this new solution helps organizations not only detect health risks in real time, but also to trigger immediate automated security system protocols and then follow through by taking appropriate actions in accord with their policies, and tracking results to completion.

“The Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated to all company leaders the importance and value of detecting potential health threats and initiating a response as quickly as possible,” said Nancy Islas, President Maxxess Systems. “This new complete solution integrates the latest temperature screening technology with our automated response system that can initiate immediate action and then guide managers as they deliver trusted information to authorized personnel and follow through to ensure the safety and security of their staff and visitors.”

Two key elements create the complete solution.

The first is Seek Thermal’s Seek Scan, a simple, accurate automated temperature screening system specifically designed and calibrated for skin temperature measurements. With ±0.5°F accuracy, and the inclusion of a reference heat source, Seek Scan delivers the same performance as an infrared temporal thermometer—but automated from a safe social distance suitable for lobbies, hallways, and other key access points.

When a person with an elevated temperature is detected, an alert is sent to the second key element of the system—InSite’s Health Risk Management application from Maxxess. The InSite system is integrated with access control, communication, and other systems and can take immediate action programmed to be in alignment with company policies. For example, the system can deny entry to the individual and instruct them to wait for an HR representative. If a contagious disease is confirmed, the system can assist management in timely, accurate follow up surveys to confirm the status of coworkers and recent contacts, and deliver clear, trusted information to all relevant staff.

“As the Covid-19 isolation lock downs are eased, health screening will be an essential part of re-opening and will probably continue to be an ongoing part of our healthy future,” said Mike Muench, CEO of Seek Thermal. “By combining our reliable temperature screening system with the Maxxess response coordination system, we will give organizations the tools to detect potential health risks and take the next appropriate steps.”

The need for health status screening may continue into the future, even after the current Covid-19 lockdowns are eased. This complete solution offers advantages over stand-alone temperature screening systems to help manage health risks, including:

The ability to send both the temperature alert and the image of the person to the desktop and/or the mobile app of the InSite system, making it accessible to anyone with authorized access instantly.

Because the InSite system provides for remote access, the authorized viewers can be located anywhere inside or outside the facility.

InSite integration with access control systems allows for automating the entrances to lock or unlock, depending on the temperature screening result.

Health Risk alerts can be routed to the responsible departments or people automatically and without delay.

There is no need to staff the temperature screening camera, because the appropriate staff can be summoned in the case of an alert.

And, the InSite solution logs all actions for audit, review, or similar purposes.