Dialight LED Area Light For Industrial Sites Sees Upgrades

Dialight, a global provider of hazardous and industrial LED lighting, recently announced the availability of new upgrades to the company’s Vigilant® and SafeSite® Area Light. The new Universal Mounting Adapter (UMA) sold as an accessory allows the greatest stock flexibility ever offered to distributors by Dialight for oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, manufacturing, and heavy industrial applications.

Offering ease of installation and significant time and cost savings, distributors and customers can now configure stock on-site using the UMA with the base Area Light model. Making an upgrade from virtually any existing system fast and simple, users can choose from one of five mounting brackets, including:

Wall mount

45° wall mount

45° stanchion mount,

Conveyor mount (horizontal pole), and

the newly released ceiling mount.

Alternatively, customers can choose one of Dialight’s full suite of retrofit adapter kits for existing products including: Eaton’s Crouse-Hinds –™Champ®; GE Lighting Solutions – Filtr-Gard; Holophane Petrolux® II, III; Thomas & Betts Hazlux®; Appleton® Mercmaster III; Appleton® Mercmaster II; and the Killark® Certilite® & Certilite®V.

The Vigilant and SafeSite Area Lights offer high efficiency, stainless steel hardware — including secondary retention tabs for added installation security — and up to 143 lumens per watt, with 3,000 up to 9,000 lumen models available. Each fixture includes a single, purpose built, in-house designed, driver and are fully potted and sealed for increased ingress protection and vibration resistance. The Area Lights are rated to IP66, 67, 69 and NEMA 4X ingress protection. The area light’s lightweight design, small size, long-life performance, and convenient installation make it the ideal solution for virtually any indoor or outdoor industrial application.

Vigilant and SafeSite Area Lights carry Dialight’s Industry-Leading 10 year warranty. DLC premium options are available. Visit the Dialight website for a complete list of global hazardous and non-hazardous certifications for the Area Lights and accessories.