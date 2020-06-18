Hand Hygiene On The Go Throught New Excel Dryer Product

Excel Dryer is introducing its new Mobile XLERATOR® Hand Hygiene Station, a portable hand drying station for locations where additional hand washing facilities are needed. As businesses begin to reopen, and per many reopening plans, additional hand sanitization measures must be put into place.

This mobile unit provides an efficient, hygienic, touch-free solution to meet the hand drying needs of medical workers, eldercare staff, and others on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. This can bring proper hand hygiene wherever it is needed most, such as temporary facilities, field sites, or positioned at building entrances. This product also provides facility management with hand hygiene resources in other settings — at outdoor events and fairs, outdoor dining facilities, concerts, and stadiums, for example. The mobile units plug into a standard outlet and are constructed with a handle and casters which allow them to be easily maneuvered.

R.P. Fedder Industrial, LLC in New York State worked with its long-time customer Excel Dryer of East Longmeadow, MA to develop a filter solution for this new, portable hand drying station. By repurposing a complex, high-performance air filtration element, R.P. Fedder helped Excel Dryer launch its new Mobile XLERATOR® Hand Hygiene Station on a quick timeline.

Proper hand hygiene, according to both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), entails thoroughly washing hands for at least 20 seconds, and then drying them completely. Excel Dryer sought to make the benefits of its touch-free XLERATOR® Hand Dryers, found in restrooms throughout the world, available as part of a mobile unit for use outside restrooms.

“In light of the COVID-19 crisis, our team put in valiant efforts to respond quickly to Excel’s needs. We leveraged our experience making HEPA filters to create a low-cost, high-volume filter optimized for their intended use,” says Chris Fox, president of R.P. Fedder.

The station is equipped with an XLERATOR Hand Dryer with a HEPA Filtration System proven to dry hands in as little as eight seconds. Recent viral filtration efficiency testing conducted by LMS Technologies found the HEPA Filtration Systems manufactured by R.P. Fedder Industrial, LLC and used in XLERATOR Hand Dryers remove 99.999% of viruses from the airstream. For an added level of protection, it features a hand sanitizer bracket so facilities can add a touch-free hand sanitizer dispenser.

“We wanted to utilize the R.P. Fedder filter solution as much as possible and figured out a way to mobilize our units, which helped us meet the needs of workers at outdoor COVID-19 testing sites and other essential facilities during the height of the pandemic,” said William Gagnon, vice president of marketing and sales at Excel Dryer. “The mobile units will continue to meet new and evolving hand hygiene needs in and outside of the restroom.”

Find out more from this PDF document on the Excel Dryer site.