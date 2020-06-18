Join Us For A Free Webinar: HVAC Resiliency For COVID-19 And Beyond

HVAC Resiliency For COVID-19 and Beyond

Thursday, July 23, 2020

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT

Building owners and operators face hard choices in the months ahead. COVID-19 uncovered CRE’s technological vulnerabilities – the ability to digitally or remotely control building operations is simply not possible for many, and now as buildings prepare for reopening it’s clear that most HVAC systems are sorely outdated.

Today, HVAC modernization investments are demanded by COVID-19 to help ensure occupants’ confidence in a building’s safety. There are many voices offering recommendations, yet taking a science-based approach and closely evaluating data, emerging studies, and institutional data from CDC, ASHRAE and other experts can enable a more focused, strategic approach to COVID-19.

How operational lessons learned in the early days of the pandemic sparked a modernization of CRE

How science-backed strategies help declutter the “kitchen-sink” approach to COVID-19 safety, preventing unnecessary costs or resources

How investments made now will yield more agile, flexible properties that can pivot with planned and unexpected changes in the years to come

