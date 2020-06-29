cough and sneeze shields help prevent the spread of airborne substances

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing businesses to take extra precautions for the well-being of employees and customers. Rockford Systems, a provider of industrial safety solutions, is helping organizations protect employee health and safety with its GermBlock™ line of cough and sneeze shields for industrial, commercial, clean room, and retail settings.

GermBlock shields limit airborne droplets—resulting from coughing, sneezing, or speaking—from reaching a nearby person, therefore helping to mitigate possible COVID-19 infection. Constructed of heavy-duty clear 3/16″ polycarbonate and 16-gauge 304 stainless steel ¾” framing with full penetration welds, the shields are offered in table top, floor standing, and extended-leg versions in various sizes. To ensure shield stability, they all include foot plates with gussets, designed to affix to countertops or floors with front and side mounting options. In addition, GermBlock shields are offered in standard and clean-room models in the same types and sizes. Custom shields are also available, which include a broad array of size, mounting, and material options, as well as casters.

Of the many shields on the market, few offer the durability of polycarbonate framed in corrosion-resistant stainless steel. Lesser quality shields feature flimsy plexiglass, acrylic, or standard glass panels. Although polycarbonate is half the weight of standard glass, it provides 250 times the impact resistance, whereas acrylic provides only 17x the impact resistance. Polycarbonate is non-flammable, highly resistant to chemicals, can be drilled without cracking, and can withstand high temperatures. Additionally, polycarbonate allows access to natural light and shields out harmful ultraviolet rays. The stainless-steel frame allows the shields to be washed down and sterilized per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation for frequent cleaning. The full penetration welds eliminate gaps or cracks that prevent bacterial buildup.

GermBlock shields are made in the U.S., 100% manufactured in Rockford, Illinois. Given its Midwest operations and centralized geographical location, orders can be turned around quickly to support customers with urgent bio protection needs.

“The Rockford Systems brand represents quality. Our GermBlock shields meet the marketplace demand for a high-quality, heavy-duty, robust shield offering,” said Carrie Halle, VP Marketing and Business Development at Rockford Systems, LLC. “These durable shields are designed for any industrial setting, including clean-room applications, and built to last, which is important given the critical need for physical distancing today and into the future. The coronavirus has fundamentally changed the way companies look at the health and safety of employee workspaces.”

For industrial settings such as factories, warehouses and assembly lines, GermBlock can be placed in between employees standing or sitting in close proximity at work stations. These cough and sneeze shields can be installed between office cubicles to extend the wall height between workers. And in addition to extending physical distancing, the shields also provide other office space benefits, such as insulating against noise to create a quieter workspace, and blocking against damaging ultraviolet rays to prevent interior decor from fading. For clean settings such as microprocessor, medical, food and beverage, pharma, and personal care product manufacturers, GermBlock shields are designed with a 1/4″ poly-to-frame gap construction for cleaning access with materials intended to be clean-room compatible per USDA and FDA standards. A corrosion-resistant stainless-steel frame with full penetration welds allows the shields to be washed down frequently with hot water, cleaning solutions, and high-pressure sprays. Not only can GermBlock help protect against the spread of COVID-19, but it can also shield against Peroxyacetic Acid (PAA) and other airborne particulates. GermBlock shields install easily and securely at cashier stations, deli counters, pharmacies, customer service, and fuel centers to protect employees and customers while completing face-to-face transactions. As the economy re-opens, GermBlock cough and sneeze shields are suitable for any other high-traffic areas, such as bank teller stations, coffee shops, hotel reception desks, and take-out/pick-up locations.

GermBlock shields can be cleaned with surface and sterile wipes, ethanol, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, and dish-washing soap solutions, all of which are cleaning agents specifically recommended by the CDC in the fight against the human coronavirus.

Rockford Systems offers a full turnkey program to help companies specify their bio shielding solution. Specialists are available to visit customer locations to recommend optimal shield solutions, take measurements, specify standard or custom solutions, install, and train personnel on proper use and care. This turnkey program helps organizations maximize the productivity of their employees without taking time to specify and manage bio shielding solutions. While working onsite, the Rockford Systems’ field personnel are diligently following the CDC health and safety guidelines and your plant’s safety protocols.