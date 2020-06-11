Honeywell And SAP Partner For Cloud Based Integration Of Building Data

Honeywell and SAP announced today that they have teamed up to create a joint cloud-based solution based on Honeywell Forge, the company’s Enterprise Performance Management offering, and the SAP Cloud Platform that will streamline and combine operational and business data to support better decision making and drive efficiencies. The real estate industry will be the companies’ first area of focus, where building owners and facility management professionals often need to pull data from disparate sources that are not normalized. This makes it extremely difficult to determine the true efficiency and utilization of their portfolios.

Drawing on the power of the Honeywell Forge autonomous buildings solution and SAP Cloud for Real Estate, the solution will enable facility management and building owners to reposition their portfolios through cost savings and newly identified efficiencies, while also helping to improve tenant experience. Honeywell Forge powers a new AI-driven autonomous control capability that makes automatic adjustments to maintenance, comfort, and sustainability.

As buildings come back online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, facility management and building owners are expected to focus on key performance indicators (KPIs) tied to enhanced occupant safety and reduced carbon footprint along with energy savings. By providing real-time access to these KPIs, the joint offering will help owners and operators optimize their operations to meet aggressive energy savings targets and substantially reduce maintenance hours. For example, in the HVAC operation alone, which is known to account for 35% of total energy consumption¹ in commercial buildings, an AI-automated system such as Honeywell Forge can save up to 23% in energy costs².

“Building owners today often struggle to get the real-time data they need to determine the true efficiency and utilization of their portfolios,” said Darius Adamczyk, Chairman and CEO, Honeywell. “Honeywell and SAP together will provide insights from the boiler room to the boardroom that make it easier for our customers to get a true picture of how to optimize building performance, lower carbon emissions to meet sustainability goals, reduce energy costs, and help enhance occupant experience. Having this information readily accessible will allow our customers to generate tremendous business value while becoming more sustainable, and it will greatly enhance the appeal of their buildings to renters and tenants.”

“Our partnership will significantly change the game in digital and intelligent real estate management,” said Christian Klein, CEO, SAP. “Customers will greatly benefit from the single holistic view provided by our offering dashboard. With the addition of Qualtrics, companies can also collect employee sentiment data to provide a complete 360-degree experience measurement while optimizing occupant productivity, building performance and their entire real estate portfolio. With embedded artificial intelligence and data analysis, our solution will enable managers to determine their optimal office use and adjust their portfolios to reflect varying economic, environmental, and regulatory conditions.”

The Honeywell-SAP solution will provide customers with access to a wide range of pertinent real estate data, including energy performance, security, maintenance, rent, taxes, location, regulations, lease terms, and other costs. The solution will include:

Predefined extensible dashboards combining information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) KPIs, leveraging artificial intelligence.

Monitoring and reduction of annual energy spend, resulting in reduced carbon footprint and greater energy efficiency, even as maintenance hours decrease.

A harmonized data architecture that connects building data from Honeywell with real estate and financial data from SAP.

Combined human comfort KPIs with measured experience KPIs.References:

1. https://www.energy.gov/sites/prod/files/2017/03/f34/qtr-2015-chapter5.pdf

2. Based on findings from several Honeywell pilots of Energy Optimization at various Honeywell customer sites over a 6-month timeline. Customers experienced energy savings between 6% and 39%. Mostly all customers achieved 23% savings after three months of deploying Energy Optimization at a properly equipped building. Results may vary. Past performance is not indicative of future results and Honeywell does not guarantee energy savings.