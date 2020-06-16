Revamped mobile app used to inspect assets, equipment, and PPE

eCompliance, software for strengthening safety culture, launches a revamped version of Field iD on Mobile. Used to inspect assets, equipment, and PPE, ensuring their safe and efficient use across thousands of worksites every day, Field iD 4.0 will provide a fast, powerful, and reliable mobile app to perform inspections in volume and create custom, real-time reporting.

To help hazardous industries as they navigate COVID-19 and adjust to new workplace environments, Field iD will be providing new customers with three months free when they sign-up for one year or more. Users will gain access to the entire software capabilities to assist in keeping their front-lines safe and to create a proactive safety culture for their future.

With Field iD 4.0, users can now:

View, navigate, and search for places and divisions

Search for assets within a specific place, or globally, with Search Builder

View and link assets: events completed on an asset, owner, and assignee, and attributes

Perform events on assets: attach observations, recommendations, photos, etc.

Submit events and save it to the cloud

Identify and edit existing assets

Use enhanced RFID and barcode scanning

Create event schedules to occur on assets in the future

Utilize the My Work Dashboard

“Our team is thrilled to be releasing the newest version of Field iD to the market to further protect front line workers, “ says Harish Pandian, Director of Product, eCompliance. “The newest developments are fast, simple, and intuitive to the users on the front-lines. We’ve paid attention to what our customers have asked for and that is a completely revamped user experience built for the future. Teams will now be able to inspect assets in volume which is a big game-changer for our industry. Our goal was to change the experience for the better for our end users and this development does exactly that.”

Field iD allows users to work offline, create customized reports and dashboards, and allows customers to login and see specific assets and inspections based on preference. The upgrade takes into account the desire to be easy-to-use, simple to configure and set-up, and is highly reliable. With UX performance and memory updates, faster start times, faster load times, this newly revamped update will assist businesses in preventing asset-related injuries and proactively report on asset quality.