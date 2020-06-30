product divides space between seated guests in waiting areas

The Wellness Divider from Integra Seating is designed to divide space between seated guests in waiting rooms, lounges, and guest and lobby areas. This can assist in stopping the spread of airborne germs, including the novel coronavirus.

Freestanding at an overall height of 52″, the Wellness Divider combines a clean, minimalist aesthetic and practical functionality for designers and facility managers alike.

The base and upright supports are solid steel with a silver powder-coat finish. And the divider itself comes in either a transparent polycarbonate or white HPDE material with eased edges, which brings a soft and unobtrusive appearance. The base and divider can be cleaned and sanitized to further mitigate germ transmission. Both divider materials can also be replaced if needed.

Weighing 26 pounds, the Wellness Divider is easy to move, adding to its adaptability and flexible use within a variety of spaces. Its design seamlessly coordinates with Integra’s existing seating products, including the company’s Brighton Chairs, Valayo Chairs, Tide Metal Chairs, and several others. The Divider’s clean design allows it to work with other manufacturer seating products as well.

“We realize health, wellness, and safety is the highest priority for designers, facility managers, and occupants of commercial spaces these days—especially in common areas like waiting rooms and lobbies where visual and spatial division are sometimes difficult to achieve,” said Chandra Putnam, Director of Sales and Marketing. “We think the new Wellness Divider helps with that division and offers the peace of mind, easy maintenance, and cleanability needed for today.”

The polycarbonate divider comes with a one year warranty. The frame and HDPE divider come with a lifetime warranty.