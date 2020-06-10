LaGuardia Airport To Open Terminal B Arrivals And Departures Hall

Today, LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the private entity operating and redeveloping LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B, announced a June 13, 2020 opening date of the state of the art Terminal B Arrivals and Departures Hall, marking the largest milestone in the redevelopment project and signifying that the Terminal B project is approximately 80 percent complete. The completion of this piece of the project is a testament to the dedication of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, private partners and construction workers across New York State who worked tirelessly to bring the vision for this project to life.

The Arrivals and Departures Hall for the new Terminal B is where passengers will check-in, pass through security, have the opportunity to access shops, restaurants, and services, and pick up their checked baggage. Air Canada, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines will operate all their ticket counters and bag claims from the new hall. The building connects directly to the new eastern concourse gates via a pedestrian bridge built over top of the original terminal – a truly innovative design incorporated in the new terminal to ensure that the original facility remained operational throughout construction.

Work is continuing on the final piece of the new Terminal B – the western concourse – which will open its first seven (of 17) gates later in 2020. The new Terminal B signals the start of a modern era in New York City infrastructure and aviation and is part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s vision for a state of the art unified airport. Once the overall LaGuardia redevelopment is complete, the United States will have its first new airport in more than two decades.

“The opening of the new Arrivals and Departures Hall at Terminal B is the biggest milestone to date in the transformation of LaGuardia Airport into a world-class transportation hub that is worthy of New York State,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we continue to upgrade and modernize this airport for the 21st century, this new state-of-the-art hall will offer passengers a unique travel experience with new concessions, traveler amenities and art installations by four of the world’s leading artists, while increasing space for passengers to move more safely and efficiently during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Rick Cotton, Executive Director, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director said, “The opening of the first new Arrivals and Departure Hall is a major milestone in delivering on Governor Cuomo’s vision for a brand new, world-class, 21st century LaGuardia Airport that the region deserves. We thank the contractors, subcontractors, and union construction workers who worked through the pandemic to deliver this extraordinary building on time and on budget. Today’s opening should be a shining symbol of the region’s potential for a strong economic recovery with the vitality of New York before COVID-19.”

“Meridiam is proud to be a part of LaGuardia Gateway Partners and work together with Governor Cuomo as we take the next step in building a state of the art Terminal B. His leadership has been vital to this project,” said Jane Garvey, Chairman of Meridiam North America and Board Director, LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “The completion of the Arrivals and Departures Hall brings us closer to a brand new Terminal B that will provide passengers with a premier travel experience that is smooth and efficient – one that highlights the best of what New York has to offer.”

“As a lead equity investor and manager of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, it’s been an honor to oversee the redevelopment and management of Terminal B alongside the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey,” said George Casey, Chair & CEO, Vantage Airport Group and Board Director, LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “Together, we have created a world class terminal that will entirely transform the passenger experience, and we are proud to share this milestone with our partners, travelers and New Yorkers. With the completion of the Arrivals and Departures Hall, we have raised the bar for the airport experience, not just at LaGuardia but for the entire US airport system.”

“The redevelopment of LaGuardia into a world-class airport has been a tremendous, collaborative undertaking, and Skanska is proud to lead design and construction for the new Terminal B,” said Magnus Eriksson, Executive Vice President of Skanska Asset Management and member of the Board of Directors of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “The Arrivals and Departures hall was built to enhance the customer experience, and we’re looking forward to seeing the reaction from the millions of LaGuardia travelers it will benefit each year. We’re thankful to Governor Cuomo for his continued leadership and commitment to New York’s vital transportation infrastructure.”

“We’re thrilled to open the Arrivals and Departures Hall to our passengers traveling through the brand new Terminal B,” said Stewart Steeves, Chief Executive Officer of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “No one anticipated completing and opening during such challenging and uncertain times. But New Yorkers are rising to this challenge and we will be stronger for it. The way in which we travel is changing, and we’re committed to creating a brand new Terminal B that incorporates an innovative design and an exceptional guest experience, while also maintaining the highest level of safety for our passengers. We’re grateful to Governor Cuomo for his vision and leadership on this project and to our partners at the Port Authority, Vantage Airport Group, Meridiam, and Skanska for their collaboration in making Terminal B a gateway that all New Yorkers can be proud of.”

The Arrivals and Departures Hall is an immense 850,000 square feet and includes four levels for passengers. The design incorporates soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural light, creating a comfortable and welcoming ambience for passengers. The top level features the main commercial district, including 17 of the hall’s 21 modern shops and restaurants (due to COVID-19, not all shops and restaurants will open initially).

Through LGP’s partnership with the Public Art Fund, the Arrivals and Departures Hall also features a world-class art program, underscoring New York’s reputation as a cultural leader. Expressing the essence of New York, artists Jeppe Hein, Sabine Hornig, Laura Owens and Sarah Sze each developed their work specifically for Terminal B.

LGP has also partnered with the TSA to ensure Terminal B features the most technologically advanced screening equipment, including Advanced Imaging Technology, Smart Pad System and mobile inspection tables as part of the baggage system. Other innovative technologies in the terminal include our common use check-in system, dynamic signage, the terminal’s Building Management System and mobile and contactless food ordering.

In July 2015, Governor Cuomo unveiled the vision for a comprehensive redevelopment of LaGuardia Airport, which included the new 1.3 million square foot Terminal B. With a construction value of $4B, the Terminal B project is one of the largest public-private partnerships in American history and the largest in US aviation. The Terminal B redevelopment includes a new 35-gate terminal, a parking garage, and a Central Hall, which will unify the airport by connecting to Terminal C, which is also being redeveloped.

Click here for the Fact Sheet (PDF) about LaGuardia Terminal B Arrivals & Departures Hall.

LaGuardia Gateway Partners was selected by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to deliver an extensive capital redevelopment project at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B that will provide world-class terminal facilities and operations for passengers and airlines.

LaGuardia Gateway Partners is composed of Vantage Airport Group, Skanska, Meridiam, and JLC Infrastructure for development and equity investment. Vantage Airport Group leads the redevelopment program and management of Terminal B, with Skanska Walsh as the design build joint venture and HOK and WSP for design.