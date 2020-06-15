Mobile and Touchless Access Solutions help create healthier environment

The coronavirus has drastically changed personal and professional views and expectations about cleanliness in buildings and high traffic environments. Convenient, reliable, and safe for both the properties and visitors, dormakaba’s Mobile Access Solutions and Touchless Access Solutions are suitable choices to reduce hand-to-door contact in high contact public areas.

Mobile Access Solutions are touchless, secure, end-to-end mobile credential applications utilizing Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), the preferred communication technology for dormakaba mobile enabled RFID locks. Mobile Access Solutions offers state-of-the-art technology to securely issue and update digital credentials on mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, etc. Using best-in-class LEGIC Connect technology, these credentials can be used on mobile-enabled locks, providing access to doors. BLE Ilco and Saflok RFID locks are the basis for a simplified transition to reliable mobile access. Properties can issue and manage keys on mobile devices to access rooms so visitors only touch their smartphone to check in; check out; ride the elevator; or enter their apartment, pool, or common area. dormakaba RFID locks currently in use can be converted to BLE.

Touchless Access Solutions are crucial in high contact public places such as healthcare facilities, restaurants, schools, offices, and restrooms. Facilities can transition to contactless, barrier-free, and user-friendly access to the entrance to minimize high frequency touchpoints, reduce the spread of germs, and increase touchless access.

These solutions can transform any manual opening door into an automatic opening.

Low Energy Swing Door Operators can be used in new construction or retrofit onto existing doors and are designed for high traffic and heavy-duty use. Self-learning microprocessor controls adjust swing door speed for smooth opening and closing. Automatics function in low-energy or full-power mode.

can be used in new construction or retrofit onto existing doors and are designed for high traffic and heavy-duty use. Self-learning microprocessor controls adjust swing door speed for smooth opening and closing. Automatics function in low-energy or full-power mode. Automatic Sliding Doors Operators are designed with attractive framing and sleek styles that offer unobstructed views and allow natural light into a building. dormakaba’s sliding glass doors create easy hands-free access with a silent and smooth door opening. The doors are tested for one-million cycles in harsh weather.

are designed with attractive framing and sleek styles that offer unobstructed views and allow natural light into a building. dormakaba’s sliding glass doors create easy hands-free access with a silent and smooth door opening. The doors are tested for one-million cycles in harsh weather. Touchless Actuators deliver effortless operation for access control, door automation, alerts, and handicap accessibility. dormakaba’s RCI switches provide functional control with a selection of options for momentary release, maintained release, time-delay, or emergency release. The extensive style selection includes push buttons, touchless activators, illuminated buttons, mushroom buttons, stainless steel push plates, alert sounders, key compatible switches, and specialty switches. Each switch style carries various sizes and colors for nearly unlimited configuration options that can match décor. For increased operator flexibility switches can be mounted as a remote switch and/or located at the door.

dormakaba’s Mobile and Touchless Access Programs can be tailored to meet a building’s needs and simplify adoption. The company’s service team can conduct site visits for compatibility, offer touchless activation packages, and perform a free existing equipment general health check. Contact dormakaba for a free consultation to learn more about how to integrate mobile and touchless access solutions into any property.