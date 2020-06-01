Modular health screening port of entry for rapid deployment

Two leaders in architecture and construction have partnered to introduce a prefabricated building system aimed at controlling the spread of Coronavirus and seasonal flu. Developed jointly by global design firm LEO A DALY and Turner Construction Company, the modular WorkWell system provides a safe and welcoming setting for health screening at entrances to buildings and public spaces where infection control is a concern.

Offsite fabrication and plug-and-play design enable rapid deployment of WorkWell modules with minimal need for on-site construction crews.

WorkWell is an ecosystem of prefabricated components designed to allow employers, schools, venues, airports, and public spaces to screen large groups of entrants for signs of infectious disease.

The centerpiece of WorkWell is the entry pavilion, installed in any area where a controlled checkpoint is needed. Individuals are checked for fever and potentially screened for other health risk factors. The pavilion is designed for touchless operation and includes air handling systems capable of controlling the transfer of airborne pathogens.

WorkWell modules are designed for plug-and-play implementation in a variety of colors, lighting, and branding options. The units are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing facilities and provide an inviting first impression for visitors.

“This is the first point of contact that an employee, student, event attendee, or traveler has as they enter a facility. It’s important that the health screening be a pleasant and welcoming experience. We designed WorkWell to be an enhancement to a facility, not an ordeal. It should inspire confidence in the health and safety of everyone entering,” said Daniel Yudchitz, AIA, Senior Design Architect with LEO A DALY.

WorkWell modules are prefabricated in an automated shop environment to increase speed of implementation, product quality, and contractor safety. Design-build delivery by LEO A DALY and Turner enables the units to be deployed rapidly at a competitive price point.

“Prefabrication and modularization allow us to meet aggressive schedules while maintaining a high level of quality control and minimizing the potential for on-site safety incidents,” said Brian Knowles, LEED AP, DBIA, industrial executive at Turner Construction Company. “By deploying rapidly and at scale, we can keep workforces and the public healthy, and facilities safely operational.”

WorkWell modules are designed and built with clinical best practices in mind. The LEO A DALY/Turner team drew on experience in healthcare and industrial design and construction to develop the system.

LEO A DALY and Turner are equipped to offer rapid response delivery of WorkWell systems in most North American locations, with occupancy possible in seven to nine weeks. LEO A DALY has 11 design studios in the United States, and Turner has 45 physical locations in North America.