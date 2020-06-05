No-Touch Door Handle Cuff By Mockett A Retrofit For Facilities

New health and safety considerations in design are shaping the collective conscious of our relationship with hardware and how we operate it. Mockett’s new Door Handle Cuff (DHC1) offers a hygienic approach to operating traditional interior door handles to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. Mockett is a provider of innovative furniture components and architectural hardware.

DHC1 is a solution to retrofit door handles and help keep health related concerns at bay in offices and commercial spaces. The easy-to-install forearm shield slips over the door handle and is screwed into place. It fits most traditional handles including square or round handles with a ¾” to 1” diameter.

Users rest their forearm into the cuff and press down on the door handle and push or pull to minimize possible contact through contamination. The cuff has a comfortable ergonomic shape for added torque to operate heavier doors.