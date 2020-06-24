Automated identity redaction solution addresses privacy concerns

The Public Safety Solutions Group, a business unit of Panasonic i-Pro Sensing Solutions Corporation of America (PIPSA), announced the immediate availability of IDguard, an automated identity redaction solution from Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America (“PSSNA”) Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America (“PNA”) that reduces up to 90%* of the manual effort associated with editing video files of sensitive content.

“We are very pleased to establish an agreement with Panasonic Systems Solutions Company of North America that will enable us to offer IDguard to our authorized partners through our distributor channel.” said Bill Brennan, President of PIPSA. “In developing this solution, PSSNA has combined AI and machine learning technology to automate the video redaction process, greatly lightening the burden for our law enforcement community.”

With the growing volume of video from body-worn, in-car cameras, and other sources, agencies have been forced to allocate more and more personnel time to editing video to fulfill Freedom-of-Information-Act (FOIA) requests. One of the most time-consuming aspects of this is the manual redaction of individuals’ faces to address privacy concerns. With IDguard, this redaction is fully automated, saving time for resource-strapped agencies.

A user-friendly application, IDguard enables agencies to streamline file editing tasks and respond to FOIA requests quickly. This automated identity redaction solution can also reduce the time needed for the manual processes of uploading, storing, searching, editing, and sharing video content. It includes the capability to upload multiple videos for overnight batch redaction processing. The interface is easy to learn and use, and a comprehensive set of administrative tools provides strict, secure, multi-user management with critical editing capabilities.

With support for all videos in the MP4 format, including video from iPhones and Android devices, IDguard also offers flexible configuration options with on premise storage now, and cloud-based coming in the summer. Ingestion APIs make integration and communication with existing systems easy, including Panasonic i-PRO’s Unified Digital Evidence (UDE) solution. Scalable options are available to fit a user’s budget, access, or security needs.

*Productivity gain results are based on internal Panasonic testing and pertain only to video use case. Your results may vary based on user variables. IDguard application video processing time and resulting redaction capability is dependent on the number of faces within the video, clarity of facial image, system hardware configuration and user interaction.