Planned Companies Introduces COVID-19 Disinfecting Service Program

Planned Companies has launched a COVID-19 Disinfecting Service Program for residential and corporate buildings, as well as public institutions including schools. The new program launches as many facilities are preparing for the reopening of public spaces with COVID-19 cases declining throughout New Jersey and the nation.

Planned Companies has also developed a set of Commercial and Residential Reopening and Rapid Response Guidelines, and a Disinfecting Procedural Booklet as a way to assist clients in responding to a “new normal” of more intensive cleaning and maintenance and to allow building operators to quickly respond to cases of COVID-19 that arise in their facilities. These guidelines include the input of industry coalitions and reflect the best practices available to combat COVID-19 and other potentially harmful viruses.

“The fast advance of coronavirus raised unprecedented and unexpected challenges for property managers, building owners and operators, and facility maintenance professionals throughout the country,” said Planned Companies President and CEO Robert Francis. “Our industry partners will find these guidelines and reference materials particularly useful in preparing their operations for full reopening, as well as for ongoing infection control and prevention. In the end, the goal is to ensure the safety of front-line workers as well as the communities and public they serve.”

The guidelines and reference documents available to building managers, by contacting Planned Companies, include:

A Rapid Response Protocol for clients to immediately respond to and address a newly diagnosed case of COVID-19 at their site.

Cleaning & Disinfecting Reopening Guidelines for Commercial Properties

“New Normal” Cleaning & Disinfecting Guidelines for Residential Communities

“New Normal” Guidelines for Front-Desk/Concierge and Security Services

“Planning and communication are important practices for building owners and service providers as individual states proceed with their reopening plans. As we enter this next phase of COVID-19 response, we must remain vigilant in controlling the spread,” said Francis. “While we hope any rebound of COVID-19 is limited in the fall and winter, as is quite possible, the lessons learned now have and will prove useful to keeping tenants, residents and guests safe and healthy in both the short and long term.”

Planned Companies provides janitorial, maintenance, concierge/front desk and security services to a wide array of clients across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and the western region to over 1,000 residential, corporate, commercial, and retail properties.

