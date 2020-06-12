Portable Sanitizing Station Combats Spread Of COVID-19

After months of lockdown, self-isolation, and working from home, Americans are eager to get back to work, school, and social events. With the risk of COVID-19 contamination still very real, many are reluctant to return to public spaces. A new sanitizing station from the National Safety Health & Compliance Commission can help to significantly reduce those fears. The Sanitizing Station™ is a revolutionary walk thru station which provides thermal temperature scanning, hand sanitizer dispenser, and walk thru personal exterior sanitizing mist.

The Sanitizing Station™ is a sturdily constructed booth which provides a number of top-of-the-line features to help combat the spread of COVID-19. When an individual enters the station, a motion detection sensor is triggered, activating the thermal temperature sensor which provides a contactless fever check. Anyone who has a fever is denied entrance to the facility in which a Sanitizing Station™ is installed. Non-feverish individuals will continue on in the sanitizing process. The individual will take a pre-portioned amount of hand sanitizer from the wall-mounted dispenser. To ensure overall disinfection, an exterior sanitizing mist is sprayed into the station. The station uses a safe FDA approved solution that kills 99.99% of bacteria and viruses; is 100% safe for humans; and organic, all-natural, chemical free and non-toxic.

This unique disinfection equipment makes it easy to enhance employee and client comfort levels thanks to the assurance that all possible sanitization measures have been undertaken. The Sanitizing Station™ is portable and can be easily installed almost anywhere. Clients can install a single stand-alone station for entrance and exits into their facilities. Higher traffic facilities can install multiple Sanitizing Stations™ side by side.

When a business installs a Sanitizing Station™ it is telling clients and employees “we welcome you back, and we take your health and safety very seriously,” said A.J. Caro, Vice President of the National Safety Health & Compliance Commission.

Sanitizing Stations™ are built to last, easy to install and move, and are manufactured with high quality materials at Smithtown, NY-based National Safety Health & Compliance Commission’s manufacturing facilities in New York, Argentina, and China. The company builds Sanitizing Stations™ for use around the world and uses them to disinfect its own staff prior to entering its facilities.

