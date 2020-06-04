Coated cartridge rolls for shaping, porting, finishing, or polishing

SHUR-KUT® Coated Cartridge Rolls from Superior Abrasives, LLC feature a specially wrapped design which produces new layers for fresh cutting action throughout life as the surface layers are worn away. Cotton cloth acts as a cushion for polishing finer grits. They are suitable for shaping, porting, finishing, or polishing hard to reach areas on materials such as ferrous and non-ferrous metals, stainless steel, exotic alloys, plastics, and composites.

SHUR-KUT Coated Cartridge Rolls come in various sizes—3/16″ to 1″ diameters, up to 2″ lengths, multiple pilot hole diameters, and grits from 36 to 320—to match or enlarge existing contours, while straight or tapered designs are also available for through holes or inside corner grinding. Ceramic cartridge rolls feature self-sharpening grains which continually produce fresh cutting points to easily cut through stainless and alloys. Self-sharpening grains also reduce friction and prolong cut rates. Additional grinding aid further reduces heat for extended wear and reduced downtime. Multiple layers wear away to expose fresh abrasive material, further extending service life.

Aluminum Oxide straight cartridge rolls feature general purpose cutting action that wears evenly and uniformly, producing a consistent cut on ferrous and non-ferrous metals. For use in straight holes or cylinders or around contoured parts, they remove or shape parts quickly, deburr stamped parts, and allow access to intricate areas or small holes. A tapered design is also offered to provide more access and pointed control in concave areas or inside corners. These allow users to grind and follow acute seams and welds for removing or smoothing inside corner welds, porting and shaping concave areas, and navigating intricate cast parts.